The President said that the U.S. would purchase some ships from South Korea, and South Korea would also establish shipyards in the U.S. to revitalize local manufacturing.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he plans on restarting American shipbuilding in his deal with South Korea.

“We’re thinking about contracting some ships. They build them very well in South Korea,” he told reporters at the White House. “They were also thinking about coming to our country with some shipyards to start us on the process of building ships again.”

He highlighted that ships would be built using American labor. “We’re going to back into the shipbuilding business again,” he said.

