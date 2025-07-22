While 13 bids were received by the U.S. Department of Defense, a Virginia-based company, Acquisition Logistics, has been awarded the contract.

The Trump administration on Tuesday awarded a $1.3 billion contract to build an immigrant detention center at Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army base in Texas.

While 13 bids were received by the U.S. Department of Defense, a Virginia-based company, Acquisition Logistics, has been awarded the contract, according to a notice published on the department’s website.

However, additional details about the award were revealed in a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Acquisition Logistics secured the contract through a federal program designed to support small businesses, according to the report.

The immigrant detention center is said to be a sprawling facility with 5,000 beds, making it the largest such facility in the U.S.

The company, Acquisition Logistics, won a $5 million contract earlier this year for lodging and conference room services for the U.S. Army.

It was founded in 2008 by a retired Naval flight officer, Ken Wagner. Over the past five years, Acquisition Logistics has been awarded contracts worth $29 million.

