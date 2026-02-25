“It's a bank, guys, and it has a federal charter. It's not going to get replaced by Claude or OpenAI,” Cramer said.

The company’s stock has declined nearly 29% so far this year and closed 2.4% higher on Tuesday at $18.66, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Jim Cramer said the stock is “too cheap to ignore” now, and it's a good time to buy shares, given the company's strong forecast.

He added that SoFi is on track to grow earnings by 54% this year and to keep growing earnings around 40% through 2028.

SoFi Technologies' stock rose more than 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that the shares are at a ‘Buy,’ given the recent pullback and the company is on track to meet its fiscal targets for the year.

“I think it's safe to buy SoFi right here. Right now, entering a severe pullback, the stock represents a good value at $18 change,” Mad Money host Cramer said, adding that SoFi is on track to grow earnings at 54% this year, and to keep growing earnings around 40%, through 2028.

Cramer Says Buy SoFi Now

“The stock looks outright cheap based on some of the earnings projections for the out years … If you believe SoFi’s medium-term guidance, and I do, because I think CEO Anthony Noto does again, have the habit of beating the expectations,” Cramer said.

“For months now, I've been telling you that SoFi stock needed to come in a bit. I was concerned it could drop a lot after its enormous gains of 2024 and 2025. Well, that's what happened,” he noted, adding that the stock pulled back more than 40% from “its mid of ever highs, coming all the way down to $18 and change.”

“And now, I think it is too cheap to ignore. The business is strong, the forecast is beautiful, and when you look at what's been dragging SoFi stock down, the AI displacement thesis, this stock feels like the proverbial baby, it got thrown out with the bathwater. It's a bank, guys, and it has a federal charter. It's not going to get replaced by Claude or OpenAI,” Cramer said. “If I were one of those two, and I wanted to destroy the banking sector, I would just buy SoFi.”

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on SoFi jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory from a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that Cramer can move markets and that they bought a few SoFi shares after his buy recommendation.

Another bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock could break $22, implying an 18% upside from the last closing price.

Shares of SoFi have gained nearly 29% in the last 12 months.

