Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump pointed to the deals struck by the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that the tariff deals entered into by other countries with the United States led to a stock market boom.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump credited his tariff deals for the economic and stock market surge.

“The European Union, Japan, South Korea, they’re our partners. They’ve gotten into massive deals with us, especially on oil and gas. These agreements raised growth and caused the stock market to boom, not only in the U.S., but virtually every country that came to make a deal, because, as you’ve learned, when the United States goes up, you follow,” said President Trump.

