Trump’s latest attack on the Fed Chair follows a status quo policy by the central bank in its July meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the central bank’s board should “assume control” if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t lower interest rates.

“Jerome “Too Late” Powell, a stubborn MORON, must substantially lower interest rates, NOW. IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL, AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

