Indian equity markets closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in the financials, auto, and healthcare indices.

The markets are expected to open slightly positive on Thursday, tracking global market cues. Most Asian markets were in the green today after the United States struck a trade deal with Japan, while reports of a similar deal with the European Union also whetted investor appetite.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, edged 0.01% higher at 25,294.5.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today’s session.

Results Today

Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Canara Bank, ACC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, APL Apollo Tubes, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coromandel International, Cyient, Hexaware Technologies, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, REC, Tanla Platforms, Trident, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and UTI Asset Management Company

Earnings Impact

Infosys: Reported an 8.7% rise in profit to ₹6,921 crore, 7.5% revenue growth to ₹42,279 crore, and raised its constant currency revenue guidance to 1 - 3%. The firm maintained its operating margin guidance at 20 – 22%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Posted a 1.9% increase in profit to ₹1,417.8 crore and an 11.4% rise in revenue, though North America sales declined 11%.

Tata Consumer Products: Saw its profit rise 15% to ₹334.2 crore and revenue grow 9.8% to ₹4,778.9 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance: Profit jumped 20.7% to ₹583 crore, NII was up 33.4%, while gross and net NPAs inched up to 0.3% and 0.13%, respectively.

CMS Info Systems: Reported a 3% increase in profit to ₹93.6 crore and 4.7% revenue growth to ₹627.4 crore.

Persistent Systems: Delivered a 38.7% surge in profit to ₹424.9 crore and a 21.8% rise in revenue to ₹3,333.6 crore.

Cigniti Technologies: Saw profit skyrocket 527.6% to ₹65.9 crore on 14% revenue growth and no exceptional loss this quarter.

Oracle Financial Services Software: Posted a 4.1% rise in profit to ₹641.9 crore and 6.4% growth in revenue to ₹1,852.2 crore.

Filatex India: Saw profit climb 26% higher to ₹40.7 crore despite a 0.5% dip in revenue, aided by a spike in other income.

Force Motors: Reported a 52.4% surge in profit to ₹176.4 crore and a 21.9% increase in revenue to ₹2,297.3 crore.

Supreme Petrochem: Witnessed a 33.6% decline in profit to ₹80.9 crore and an 11.9% fall in revenue to ₹1,386.5 crore.

Bikaji Foods International: Posted a 2.8% profit growth to ₹59.9 crore and a 14.2% rise in revenue to ₹652.7 crore.

Stocks to watch

Tilaknagar Industries: Signed an agreement to acquire the Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard India for ₹4,150 crore via a slump sale.

Natco Pharma: Will acquire a 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram, South Africa, for ₹2,000 crore and invest up to ₹2,100 crore to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country.

Religare Enterprises: The Reserve Bank of India has lifted all restrictions on Religare Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary, ending over seven years of regulatory curbs.

Reliance Industries: Unit Nauyaan Tradings increased its stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to 93.9% after acquiring an additional 9.9% from Welspun Corp for ₹54.7 crore.

Angel One: Secured approval to invest up to ₹104 crore for a 26% stake in a life insurance joint venture with LivWell Holding.

IndusInd Bank: Approved fund-raising of up to ₹30,000 crore via debt and equity and received RBI nod for its promoters to nominate up to two board directors.

Monarch Networth Capital: Received in-principle approval from SEBI to establish a proposed mutual fund.

Inox Wind: To raise ₹1,249.33 crore through a rights issue of 10.41 crore shares at ₹120 each, with the record date set as July 29.

BEML: Received an order worth ₹293.82 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6x6 vehicles.

India Pesticides: Plans to set up a ₹65 crore herbicide intermediate project at its Sandila plant by September 2026 and appointed Udaya Bhaskar Mantripragada as Whole-Time Director after Rajendra Singh Sharma’s resignation.

Delhivery: Completed the acquisition of the remaining 21.12% stake in Ecom Express.

Fortis Healthcare: Signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement with Gleneagles Healthcare India.

Satin Creditcare: Approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary named Satin Growth Alternatives.

