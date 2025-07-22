Paytm, M&M Financial Services, Colgate-Palmolive, Dixon Technologies, and JSW Infrastructure, among others, are set to report their quarterly earnings today.

Indian equity markets saw a late rally to close higher on Monday, led by gains in Eternal, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, on the back of robust June quarter results. This marked its only third gain in nine sessions.

The markets are expected to open flat to slightly positive on Tuesday, tracking global cues. The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, edged 0.04% higher at 25,191.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday’s session.

Results Today

One 97 Communications (Paytm), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Colgate-Palmolive, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, CreditAccess Grameen, Blue Jet Healthcare, Cyient DLM, Dalmia Bharat, Kajaria Ceramics, KEI Industries, Mahanagar Gas, Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels), United Breweries, VST Industries, Welspun Specialty Solutions, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Earnings Impact

PNB Housing Finance: Reported a 23.3% rise in profit in Q1FY26 to ₹533.5 crore, revenue grew 13.9% to ₹2,076.1 crore, and net interest income increased 16.7% to ₹760 crore.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Posted a Q1FY26 profit of ₹12.18 crore compared to a loss of ₹8 crore last year. Net interest income surged 39.3% to ₹139.1 crore, and gross NPA increased to 3.22% from 2.98%.

CIE Automotive India: Q1FY26 profit declined 6.1% to ₹203.5 crore, while revenue rose 3.3% to ₹2,369 crore.

Oberoi Realty: Reported a 28% fall in Q1 profit to ₹421.3 crore and a 29.7% drop in revenue to ₹987.6 crore.

DCM Shriram: Q1FY26 profit rose 13% to ₹113.4 crore with revenue up 12.4% to ₹3,455.2 crore.

Havells India: Posted a 14.8% fall in Q1 profit to ₹347.7 crore and a 6% revenue drop to ₹5,455.4 crore.

Parag Milk Foods: Q1FY26 profit grew marginally by 1% to ₹27.6 crore with revenue rising 12.3% to ₹851.5 crore.

Stocks Watch

Eternal: Brokerages have raised their target price on the back of a strong show in Q1 earnings. Bernstein maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating and raised the target price to ₹320 from ₹280. Citi reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and raised its target to ₹320 from ₹290, citing strong momentum and a positive surprise on quick commerce EBITDA. Meanwhile, Macquarie retained an ‘Underperform’ rating with a target of ₹150, noting explosive growth in quick commerce and contained losses, but remained cautious due to unproven unit economics and steep valuations implied for Blinkit.

State Bank of India: The bank has raised ₹25,000 crore via QIP at ₹817/share, with LIC increasing its stake to 9.49%.

Titan Company: Titan’s subsidiary is set to acquire a 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE), valuing the company at AED 1,038 million.

Afcons Infrastructure: Declared lowest bidder for a ₹6,800 crore Croatian railway line project by HZ Infrastructure.

Arisinfra Solutions: Received a ₹340 crore supply order from Transcon Group for construction materials in Mumbai.

BL Kashyap and Sons: Won a ₹910 crore contract from BPTP for constructing residential towers and community areas.

Rajoo Engineers: Allotted 1.47 crore shares via QIP at ₹109/share, raising ₹160 crore from institutional investors.

360 ONE WAM: BC Asia Investments X plans to sell a 3.7% stake (1.5 crore shares) worth ₹1,740 crore, according to reports.

Bajaj Finance: Rajeev Jain appointed Vice Chairman and MD until March 2028, following Anup Kumar Saha’s resignation.

Mahindra Logistics: Shareholders approved the appointment of Hemant Sikka as MD & CEO for a five-year term starting May 5, 2025.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Announced the opening of Keys Lite by Lemon Tree in Banswara, expanding its Rajasthan footprint to 11 properties.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<