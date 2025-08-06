The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep the status quo after reducing lending rates by 100 basis points this year in its policy decision today.

Indian equity markets closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by energy, pharma, and FMCG stocks, as Trump’s ‘higher’ tariff threat dampened investor sentiment.

The markets are set for a flat-to-positive opening on Wednesday. However, investors are likely to stick to the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting at 10 a.m. IST.

According to reports, experts believe the Sanjay Malhotra-led RBI committee is likely to hold the repo rate steady, following a larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut in June. With a cumulative reduction of 100 bps between February and June, the repo rate now stands at 5.5%.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was up 0.26% at 24,700.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Results Today

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Trent, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Forge, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, Fortis Healthcare, Jindal Stainless, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Power Finance Corporation, Pidilite Industries, PVR Inox, TD Power Systems, and UNO Minda, among others.

Stocks To Watch

Defense stocks: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital acquisition proposals worth around ₹67,000 crore to bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

HG Infra Engineering: Received a Letter of Award from the Military Engineer Services (MES) to set up an integrated material handling facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

One97 Communications (Paytm): Societe Generale and My Asian Opportunities Master Fund picked up 67.5 lakh and 35 lakh Paytm shares, respectively, at ₹1,067.5 each, investing ₹720.56 crore and ₹373.6 crore.

NSDL: To list on the main indices today

Earnings Impact

Bharti Airtel: Reported a 43% jump in profit to ₹5,947.9 crore, with revenue up 28.5% to ₹49,462.6 crore and EBITDA margin improving to 56.3%.

Britannia Industries: Profit rose 3% to ₹520.1 crore while revenue increased 8.8% to ₹4,622.2 crore.

Lupin: Posted a 52.1% surge in profit to ₹1,219 crore, while revenue rose 11.9% to ₹6,268.3 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects: Recorded a 25.8% jump in profit to ₹292.5 crore and a 23.9% rise in revenue to ₹2,307.3 crore.

Torrent Power: Reported a 24.8% fall in profit to ₹731.4 crore, with revenue down 12.5% to ₹7,906.4 crore.

Bharti Hexacom: Posted a 23.4% drop in profit to ₹391.6 crore, despite an 18.4% rise in revenue to ₹2,263 crore.

NCC: Saw an 8.5% decline in profit to ₹192.1 crore, and revenue fell 6.3% to ₹5,179 crore.

Godawari Power and Ispat: Reported a 24.6% drop in profit to ₹216 crore, while revenue dipped 1.4% to ₹1,323.3 crore.

EIH: Posted a 63.3% plunge in profit to ₹33.9 crore, even as revenue rose 8.9% to ₹573.6 crore.

Sheela Foam: Profit nosedived 83.9% to ₹7.43 crore, even as revenue edged up 1.4% to ₹821.4 crore.

Raymond Realty: Reported a 121.8% surge in profit to ₹16.5 crore and a 188.7% spike in revenue to ₹374.4 crore.

Gland Pharma: Posted a 49.9% increase in profit to ₹215.5 crore, with revenue up 7.4% to ₹1,505.6 crore.

Automotive Axles: 4.9% rise in profit to ₹35.7 crore, even as revenue dipped 0.6% to ₹489.4 crore.

Container Corporation of India: Reported a 3.2% profit increase to ₹266.5 crore, with revenue up 2.4% to ₹2,153.6 crore.

Gujarat Gas: Posted a marginal 0.9% drop in profit to ₹327.6 crore, while revenue declined 13% to ₹3,870.9 crore.

CCL Products: Reported a 1.4% rise in profit to ₹72.4 crore, alongside a 36.5% jump in revenue to ₹1,055.6 crore.

