ONGC, NHPC, NMDC, Zydus, and Bharat Dynamics, among others, are expected to post their quarterly earnings today. Highway Infrastructure is set to list on the mainboard today.

Indian equity markets closed in the green on Monday, boosted by gains by state-run banks, and real estate stocks in particular. Overall, every index, barring consumer durables, ended on a positive note.

AMFI data shows that equity mutual fund inflows soared to an all-time high of ₹42,672 crore in July 2025, up from ₹23,568 crore in June, led by record NFO collections of ₹30,416 crore.

The markets are likely to open slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets, as investors await domestic inflation data for July. Key PSUs, including ONGC, NHPC, and NMDC, are expected to post their quarterly earnings later in the day.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged up 0.30% to 24,624.5 at 8:30 am IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Stocks To Watch

Pfizer: Introduced its next-generation 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) in India, aimed at adult immunisation against 20 serotypes causing most invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal diseases.

Indian Hotels: To acquire controlling stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality for up to ₹204 crore to expand its portfolio.

Medi Assist: Promoter Bessemer India is likely to sell up to a 4% stake via a ₹560-crore block deal.

Adani Enterprises: Subsidiary Horizon Aero Solutions will acquire a 100% stake in Indamer Technics.

Inox Green: Signs agreement for O&M of 182 MW of wind projects across multiple sites in Western India.

Astral: Board approves plan to acquire an 80% equity stake in Nexelon Chem and a further investment of up to ₹120 crore.

Ceigall India: Identified as the lowest bidder for a ₹225 crore project for the development of a Bulk Drug Park.

Tilaknagar Industries: To expand the production capacity of Prag Distillery with a capital expenditure of ₹25 crore.

Earnings Impact

Bata India: Q1 consolidated net profit slumped 70.1% to ₹52 crore, with revenue slipping 0.3% to ₹941.8 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon: Posted a 44.6% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹217.3 crore, while revenue fell 23.5% to ₹1,887 crore.

Som Distilleries: Q1 consolidated net profit increased 3.7% to ₹42 crore, with revenue up 3% to ₹528.4 crore.

Man Industries: Consolidated net profit surged 45.2% to ₹27.6 crore, while revenue dipped 0.9% to ₹742.1 crore.

Muthoot Microfin: Consolidated net profit tanked 94.5% to ₹6.2 crore, as NII dropped 16% to ₹309 crore in Q1.

Results Today

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, National Securities Depository (NSDL), Zydus Lifesciences, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Honasa Consumer, Alkem Laboratories, Jindal Steel & Power, Abbott India, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, EMS, Hindustan Aeronautics, Jyothy Labs, Karnataka Bank, Natco Pharma, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, NMDC, Oil India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Senco Gold, Suzlon Energy, and VA Tech Wabag, among others.

Active IPOs

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle

Mainboard Listing

Highway Infrastructure

