Foreign carmakers are already feeling the effect of President Donald Trump's tariff blitz.

Monthly sales data released by Toyota Motor Co., Honda Motor, and Nissan Motor revealed that U.S. consumers are rushing to buy Japanese auto offerings before they get pricier due to the fallout of the trade war.

In March, Toyota — the world's largest carmaker by sales — recorded a 7.7% year-over-year growth in U.S. sales to 231,336 units due to "continued strong demand as well as a rush in demand before the tariffs took effect."

In comparison, January and February sales in the country dropped by 1.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

Honda reported March sales of 147,792 vehicles, up 13.2% year over year. Light trucks posted their best-ever monthly performance, and the company recorded all-time high first-quarter sales.

Nissan posted a 9.9% growth in U.S. sales to 109,966 units last month.

According to Bloomberg News, Japanese carmakers are more exposed than most other foreign counterparts in the United States.

The latest sales data comes as Japanese automakers recalibrate strategies to soften the impact of Trump's tariffs.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Toyota is weighing U.S. production of the next-gen RAV4 SUV — originally set for export from Canada and Japan — with its Kentucky plant under consideration.

Bloomberg previously reported that Honda plans to shift production of its hybrid Civic from Japan's Saitama prefecture to Indiana by June or July.

At the start of April, Nikkei said Nissan may begin moving some domestic production of U.S.-bound vehicles to the U.S. as early as this summer.

Year to date, U.S.-listed shares of Toyota have lost over 6%, Nissan has shed over 25%, while Honda has gained 3.8%.

