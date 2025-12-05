November 3, 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced it has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Voltec Solar, a photovoltaic panel manufacturer based in France, marking TOYO's entry into the European market and accelerating its global expansion toward low-carbon solar infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place at TOYO's production base in Vietnam, where TOYO's management was joined by Erick Valdez, Chief Operating Officer of Voltec Solar, Thomas Regrettier, Chief Technology Officer of Voltec Solar and Hironori Tokumoto of Abalance Group, the parent company of TOYO.

Under the agreement, TOYO will become Voltec Solar's official solar cell supplier. The partnership leverages TOYO's high-performance, low-carbon cell technology, which has enabled Voltec Solar to obtain a carbon footprint certification from Certisolis, a French laboratory specializing in photovoltaic solar panel testing.

"Partnering with TOYO allows us to integrate high-efficiency, low-carbon solar cells into our production line while meeting Europe's strict sustainability standards," said Erick Valdez, COO of Voltec Solar. "This collaboration strengthens our supply chain and supports our mission to deliver certified, climate-aligned solar solutions across Europe."

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward for TOYO to enter the European market," said Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "It underscores our commitment to a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to bringing high-quality, low-carbon solar solutions to Europe and beyond."

This collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and alignment with the EU Net-Zero Industry Act. It also demonstrates TOYO's readiness to integrate into global supply chains and support European manufacturers seeking certified, climate-aligned solar technologies.

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

About Voltec Solar

Founded in 2010 and based in France, Voltec Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic panels. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company operates advanced production lines compatible with next-generation solar technologies, including TOPCon and heterojunction cells. Voltec Solar is committed to delivering certified, low-carbon solar solutions across Europe and beyond.

