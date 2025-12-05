Moving averages are calculated by combining price points of an instrument over a specified time frame and dividing by the number of data points to obtain a single trend line.

If the price of an asset climbs above a particularly critical average, traders consider it a sign of improving sentiment, while a drop is seen as a sign of potential decline.

Some commonly used moving averages are 21-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

A moving average could show unreliable signals in volatile markets.

A moving average (MA) is a tool that helps guide a trader or investor regarding potential price trends.

Moving averages are calculated by combining price points of an instrument over a specified time frame and dividing by the number of data points to obtain a single trend line, as per an IG report. For example, a ten-day MA requires 10 days of data, while a one-year MA requires 365 days of data.

How Traders Use Moving Averages?

Traders often consider moving averages as zones of support or resistance, and use them as reference points to predict potential price movements in the near future. If the price of an asset climbs above a particularly critical average, traders consider it a sign of improving sentiment, while a drop below the average is seen as a potential signal of declines.

Moving averages are also used in crossover strategies. A common approach involves traders checking whether a shorter-time-frame moving average crosses above or below a longer-time-frame average. For example, if a 21-day moving average moves above the 50-day moving average, it is considered a bullish sign.

While these cannot accurately predict whether an asset's price will rise or fall, they offer a simple framework that helps traders time their entries and exits.

Simple and Exponential Moving Average

A simple moving average (SMA) is one of the most widely used metrics, which is derived by calculating the mean price of a set of values over a given time period. If someone wants to calculate the SMA for a 21-day period, they need to take the last 21 days' values and divide the sum by 21.

The second type of MA is an exponential moving average, which places more weight on recent prices to make the data more responsive to new information. The EMA tends to be higher than the SMA when the asset's price is rising, and it declines faster than the SMA when the price is falling.

Risks

A moving average can produce unreliable signals in volatile markets, so experienced traders usually avoid relying on it alone. Instead, they combine moving averages with other tools, such as volume trends, momentum gauges, or fundamental data, to build a clearer view of market direction.

