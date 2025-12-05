The company signed a new distribution agreement on Friday that broadens its reach across major NATO markets in Western Europe.

ParaZero’s C-UAS systems autonomously detect and neutralize hostile drones.

The latest deal marks a fourth order related to drone defense systems over the last couple of months.

Last month, a Dutch distributor signed a purchase order for ParaZero’s DefendAir counter-UAS systems.

ParaZero Technologies (PRZO) stock gained 6% on Friday and breached its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) for the first time since the end of October, after the company signed a new defense distribution agreement.

Distribution Deal With Western European Distributor

The agreement broadens its reach across major NATO markets in Western Europe. Under the deal, a top regional defense distributor will receive exclusive rights to market and sell ParaZero’s DefendAir counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft system), which autonomously detects and neutralizes hostile drones.

“We believe that this distribution agreement represents a pivotal step in scaling our DefendAir solutions across Europe’s defense landscape. The distributor’s proven track record in advanced systems distribution and NATO tender participation will empower us to potentially serve more customers with reliable, on-the-ground support, which may drive revenue growth while also enhancing regional security against evolving aerial threats,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero.

Deal Momentum

The latest deal marks the fourth order for drone defense systems in the last couple of months.

Last month, a Dutch distributor signed a purchase order for ParaZero’s DefendAir counter-UAS systems. That followed a similar deal with a Tier-1 global defense firm in October. The company had also signed a purchase order with Airobotics for its advanced safety systems in the same month.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for PRZO on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier. One user sees the potential for a swing trade.

The stock has been under selling pressure this year, shedding nearly a third of its value.

