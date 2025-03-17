Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Retail following increased the most for smid-cap communication services stocks last week amid the broader market downturn.

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

The equity market pulled back sharply in the week ended March 14 as President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals and the threat of counter tariffs weighed down on stocks. Even amid the risk-off mood, some communication services stocks gained a strong following on Stocktwits last week.

These stocks include:

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) - 90% week-over-week (WoW) increase in retail following 

Hoboken, New Jersey-based John Wiley & Sons is a publishing company that offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services.

The retail interest in the stock came despite John Wiley & Sons stock declining 4.44% for the week. 

The increased attention from retail traders may have come after the company announced the signing of an agreement with Pi School for providing access to a curated collection of Earth science research materials to help enhance the training and capabilities of the European Space Agency's Earth Virtual Expert.

wly1-sentiment.png WLY sentiment and message volume March 17, as of 3:23 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward John Wiley & Sons stock stayed ‘neutral’ (48/100), with message volume remaining ‘low.’

E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - 53% WoW increase in retail following 

E.W. Scripps stock gained 76% in the past week after the Cincinnati, Ohio-based media company that owns a portfolio of local television stations, national news and entertainment networks reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Revenue growth climbed 34% year over year (YoY) to $511 million, driven by record political advertisement revenue, but the bottom-line result trailed the consensus estimate. 

The stock also benefited from a multiyear agreement the company signed with Vegas Aces that will allow the former to televise all non-nationally exclusive Aces games – with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television. 

SSP-sentiment.png SSP sentiment and message volume March 17, as of 3:23 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward E.W. Scripps stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100), and the message volume was ‘extremely high.’

Giftify, Inc. (GIFT) - 18% WoW increase in retail following 

Giftify stock fell over 12% over the past week despite the Schaumberg, Illinois-based company that operates a restaurant deals space announcing a significant increase in gift card sales following its announcement of a smart savings program for GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss medications.

A bullish user said Giftify would be the next stock on fire.

Able View Global Inc. (ABLV) - 13% WoW increase in retail following 

Able View Global is a Shanghai-based advertising agency that operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands. The stock shed more than 41% last week.

wly-sentiment.png ABLV sentiment and message volume March 17, as of 3:23 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Able View Global stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (88/100), but the message volume remained ‘low.’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Where Will Nio Stock Close This Month? Most Retail Traders Bet On A Rebound To 4-Month Highs

Where Will Nio Stock Close This Month? Most Retail Traders Bet On A Rebound To 4-Month Highs

Qifu Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Jump, Retail Chatter Leans Bullish

Qifu Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Jump, Retail Chatter Leans Bullish

Pepsi Stock In Spotlight On Potential Acquisition Of Probiotic Beverage Poppi: Retail Sentiment Lags

Pepsi Stock In Spotlight On Potential Acquisition Of Probiotic Beverage Poppi: Retail Sentiment Lags

Recent Stories

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH) shk

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH)

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH)

Rajinikanth Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates RBA

Rajinikanth's Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Recent Videos

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

Video Icon
AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Video Icon
Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Video Icon
Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Video Icon
'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon