Toyota's first-quarter operating profit and margin declined despite higher revenue, but the automaker raised full-year guidance.

Toyota reported first-quarter revenue of ¥13.525 trillion, topping expectations, while operating income declined year-on-year to ¥1.063 trillion.

The company said a weaker yen, cost cuts and strong hybrid demand helped offset higher costs and Middle East disruptions.

Toyota raised its full-year operating income forecast to ¥3.4 trillion and revenue outlook to ¥54 trillion.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) stock fell overnight after the Japanese automaker reported fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2027 results that showed year-on-year declines in operating profit and operating margin despite higher revenue. Toyota attributed the weaker profitability to Middle East disruptions and rising costs, though foreign exchange gains, cost-cutting measures and strong hybrid vehicle sales helped soften the impact.

Toyota Beats Revenue Estimates, But Profit Slips

The company generated Q1 revenue of ¥13.525 trillion ($85.76 billion), beating the Street view of ¥12.97 trillion, according to Fiscal AI data. Operating income of ¥1.063 trillion was below ¥1.116 trillion last year. Net income attributable to Toyota reached ¥1.477 trillion yen.

Toyota said a weaker yen, lower costs and strong hybrid vehicle sales helped offset the impact of Middle East disruptions and higher expenses. The company also approved a share buyback of up to ¥1 trillion and plans to cancel 200 million treasury shares to return more value to shareholders.

Toyota Motor stock traded over 1% lower ahead of Tuesday. The stock was also down 1% in Tokyo’s trading session.

Toyota’s 2027 Forecast Increased

Toyota is one of the world’s largest automakers and a bellwether for global auto demand. The automaker raised its full-year operating income outlook by ¥400 billion to ¥3.4 trillion. The company also lifted its s revenue outlook to ¥54 trillion and now expects net income to reach ¥3.25 trillion.

Toyota attributed the stronger guidance to updated foreign exchange assumptions, continued marketing initiatives and the establishment of alternative logistics routes supporting deliveries to the Middle East.

Toyota's global vehicle sales fell slightly during the quarter due to Middle East disruptions and changes related to Hino. Excluding the Hino impact, sales rose slightly on strong demand in Japan and Asia. Hybrid and electric vehicles continued to grow, making up more than 55% of Toyota and Lexus retail sales.

Hybrids Continue To Be Toyota's Growth Engine

Japan posted lower operating profit as expenses increased, while North America returned to stronger profitability, aided by pricing improvements, favorable exchange rates and lower U.S. tariff-related impacts. Europe also recorded improved earnings.

China remains a challenge, where Toyota is facing intense competition from local electric vehicle makers such as BYD and is relying more on local engineering and suppliers to improve its position.

Toyota said it plans to continue expanding hybrid electric vehicle production capacity to meet rising global demand. The company expects to sell more than 5 million hybrids during 2026 and intends to upgrade battery manufacturing lines in Japan with next-generation technology between 2027 and 2028.

TM Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

TM stock has slumped 13% year-to-date.

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