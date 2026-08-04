The metric adds a company’s year-over-year revenue growth rate to its profit margin and is most commonly applied to enterprise software and SaaS companies.

Palantir said its “Rule of 40” score climbed to 155%.

Palantir reported blowout results for its second quarter on Monday, lifting its shares.

Palantir has expanded the comparison beyond software, benchmarking its Rule of 40 score against heavyweights such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, AMD and TSMC in recent investor presentations.

The “Rule of 40” has long been one of Wall Street’s favorite yardsticks for judging software companies, balancing the trade-off between rapid expansion and profitability.

The metric simply adds a company’s year-over-year revenue growth rate to its profit margin, typically adjusted operating margin or free cash flow margin. A score above 40% is generally considered the benchmark for a healthy software business, suggesting it is growing quickly without sacrificing financial discipline.

Fast-growing AI data analytics company Palantir, which became the cynosure of all investor eyes after sharp stock gains until late last year, has increasingly made the Rule of 40 a centerpiece of its shareholder communications.

Palantir Claims ‘Rule Of 40’ Crown

In its second-quarter letter to shareholders, the company’s CEO Alex Karp said: “This quarter was otherworldly: our U.S. commercial revenue grew 149% year-over-year, our overall revenue grew 93% year-over-year, and our Rule of 40 score climbed to 155%.”

Palantir claims that the combined total of its revenue growth and adjusted operating margin reached 155 percentage points — nearly four times the traditional 40 benchmark.

In practical terms, it signals that the company is delivering unusually rapid growth while simultaneously expanding profitability, a combination that software investors rarely see at scale.

Palantir’s second-quarter sales nearly doubled to $1.94 billion, with U.S. commercial sales surging 149% and U.S. government sales rising 90%. The top and bottom lines comfortably beat expectations of $1.81 billion in revenue and EPS of $0.35.

Palantir’s adjusted operating margin reached 62% with an adjusted gross margin of 86% for the second quarter of 2026, driven by strong commercial momentum and AI demand.

The company also raised its 2026 revenue forecast to a range of $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, up from a prior top-end range of around $7.66 billion – representing annual growth of about 82% and beating a consensus estimate of $7.72 billion.

Palantir’s stock rose 16% in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday.

SaaS Companies Face Rule Of 40 Yardstick

The rule is most commonly applied to enterprise software and SaaS companies, where investors have historically tolerated thinner profits in exchange for faster growth.

Companies such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, Datadog, Snowflake and Atlassian are frequently evaluated using the metric, particularly during earnings season, as investors weigh whether accelerating growth justifies premium valuations.

Palantir has also sought to broaden the metric beyond enterprise software. Recent investor presentations compare Palantir’s Rule of 40 score with some of the world’s largest technology companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Oracle, AMD, Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor, arguing that its combination of growth and margins stands apart even among mega-cap peers.

While the Rule of 40 is not a formal accounting measure and companies often calculate it differently, it has become one of the most widely cited indicators of software quality. The metric points to efficiency rather than growth, which in certain cases could come from just spending more on marketing and discounting.

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