PayPal soared more than 32% in July, boosted by its strong Q2 performance and buyout speculation.

Most recently, Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target on PayPal to $60 from $54, while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target on PayPal to $60 from $54, while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits dropped from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours as investors remain split on the company’s value.

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) jumped more than 32% in July, notching their best monthly gains on record, amid its beat-and-raise second quarter (Q2) results and a reported buyout offer.

Wall Street issued a slew of price target hikes on the company following its results. Most recently, Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target on PayPal to $60 from $54, while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Meanwhile, retail interest in the digital financial platform is growing. Message volumes around PYPL stock spiked over 733% in 24 hours and have surged 2,400% in 30 days.

What’s Retail Saying About PayPal?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits dropped from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours as investors remain split on the company’s value.

One user said, “$PYPL This should be 60$ this week and 90$ by end of the year, all they have to do is maintain the current pace of 1.5 billion per quarter buybacks and hold the line on branded checkout while squeezing out some growth from venmo and ads and braintree and make progress on the bank charter, this is a ticking time bomb and the pressure is those buybacks!”

Another user said, “$PYPL they are letting you buy a $115 stock for $57 bucks.”

However, one bearish user said, “$PYPL you need to accept the fact that this is never going above 60 without buyout news. When the buyout talks end, this is dipping straight for $13, then a slow trickle to $3.89.”

Another user said, “$PYPL they’re letting you buy a $3.89 stock for $57. Where is the SEC ?”

Wall Street Stance On PYPL Stock

Last week, Argus analyst Stephen Biggar raised the price target on PayPal to $70 from $65 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The analyst said that the firm is citing the company's Q2 earnings beat and believes shares are undervalued in light of improving payment volume growth and fresh catalysts as the new CEO looks to accelerate the company's turnaround.

RBC Capital raised the price target on PayPal to $65 from $59 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The firm said that PayPal’s Q2 results highlight the continued transition to strengthening the underlying fundamentals of the business.

As per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on PayPal is $58.77, implying an upside of just 1.55% from its last close. Of the 43 analysts covering the stock, only eight have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the shares. A whopping 32 analysts rate it ‘Hold’ while three have a ‘Sell’ rating.

PYPL stock is down about 0.46% in 2026.

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