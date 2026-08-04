Grab raised its outlook, citing strong second-quarter results, Superbank and Stash integration, higher demand, and a $750 million buyback program.

Grab CFO Peter Oey said the company is seeing strong momentum across its on-demand and financial services businesses.

The integration of Stash and Superbank is expected to become a key growth driver, supporting Grab’s revised outlook.

Grab raised its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $4.10 billion to $4.15 billion.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) stock gained overnight after the company lifted its outlook following a strong second-quarter (Q2) performance, with CFO Peter Oey pointing to the integration of Superbank and Stash as additional growth catalysts.

The Southeast Asian technology firm also cited sustained momentum in ride-hailing and delivery, driven by rising transactions and a broader user base, supporting its improved earnings expectations.

Grab CFO Says Superbank And Stash Expand Financial Services Growth

Grab is seeing continued strength across its core operations as it enters the second half of the year with rising activity across its platform. During the Q2 earnings call, CFO Peter Oey said that demand trends remained strong, supported by growth in its on-demand services.

Grab is adding growth from its financial services business by bringing Superbank and Stash into its ecosystem, creating a new growth opportunity alongside its ride-hailing and delivery operations.

“And the other thing that we're seeing is also about the Superbank and also the Stash consolidation into play. So you've got the on-demand business and our financial services momentum. You've got now the consolidation of Superbank as well as also Stash into the mix, which is the second pillar of our revised guidance,” said Oey.

Grab agreed to acquire 100% of U.S. digital finance company Stash Financial in February and gained majority ownership of Indonesia’s Superbank in May after increasing its direct and indirect stake in the bank to more than 50%.

Grab Holdings’ stock traded over 4% higher overnight, heading into Tuesday.

GRAB Q2 Performance And Outlook

Grab reported Q2 revenue of $997 million, up 22% year-on-year, driven by growth in its On-Demand and Financial Services businesses. On-Demand GMV increased 21% to $6.5 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 54% to $168 million, with margins improving to 16.9%.

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $4.10 billion to $4.15 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $720 million to $740 million. It has also approved an additional $750 million stock buyback program.

What GRAB Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “The growth here is crazy verse the stocks price action… this should easily be $8-$10 and could be more next year. They are continuing to grow from there base business and the grab cash has so much potential that i believe is not even close to factored in yet.”

Another user said, “This should be somewhere between $7.15-$8.05 with those earnings. The growth story is real and they keep executing.”

GRAB stock has cratered 26% year-to-date.

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