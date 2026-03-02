Tilray said that it has acquired the BrewDog brand and related intellectual property, UK brewing operations and eleven strategic brewpubs in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

With the acquisition, the company now sees potential for growth of its U.S. beverage brands in the UK and other international markets.

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) fell 4% on Monday after it said that it has completed acquiring certain assets of struggling multinational brewery BrewDog for a total consideration of £33 million ($44.12 million).

Tilray said that it has acquired the global brand and related intellectual property, UK brewing operations and eleven strategic brewpubs in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The cannabis company has a beverage division called Tilray Beverages with a portfolio of craft beers and spirits, among others. With the acquisition, the company now sees potential for growth of its U.S. beverage brands in the UK and other international markets.

CEO’s Vision

“As we begin a new chapter for this great brand, our priority is to refocus BrewDog on the craft beer excellence that made it beloved in the first place and strategically invest to return the operations to profitable growth,” said Tilray CEO Irwin D. Simon.

With the BrewDog acquisition, Tilray expects its total global beverage platform to grow to $500 million in annual revenue.

“On a combined basis, we expect Tilray’s diversified global business to reach ~$1.2 billion in annualized revenue,” Simon added.

Financial Terms

Tilray now expects the assets it acquired to generate annual net revenue of about $200 million and adjusted core profit of about $6 - $8 million. The acquired business is expected to become cash flow positive beginning in fiscal 2027.

The company, however, does not anticipate a meaningful core profit contribution in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from the acquisition.

Tilray Seeks To Also Acquire BrewDog’s U.S. Assets

Tilray on Monday also said that it is separately negotiating the acquisition of certain assets of BrewDog in the U.S. and Australia. The deal to acquire those assets will be covered by a separate purchase agreement which is expected to be finalized and closed in about 30 days, the company said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TLRY stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits dismissed the acquisition.

Another, however, expressed hopes, noting that Tilray bought the assets for cheap.

TLRY stock has gained 10% over the past 12 months.

