The stock has gained 25% in the last month and the analyst sees long-term potential above ₹600.

Tilak Nagar Industries shares have rallied over 25% in the past month and its technical charts suggest further upside potential.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal noted that on its daily chart, Tilak Nagar Industries is showing strong momentum with notable volatility, while taking consistent support near the 14-day and 55-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), reflecting a healthy trend.

What Should Investors Do?

In the short term, Tilaknagar stock may move towards the ₹550–₹560 levels if the rally sustains, with ₹500 acting as a crucial support. From a long-term perspective, any dip can be viewed as a buying opportunity, as the stock holds potential to break above ₹600 levels in the next 1–2 years, according to Pal.

What’s Working For Tilaknagar?

The company has reported a steady improvement in revenue and profit margins over the recent quarters, with gradual reduction in debt. Pal highlighted its premiumization trend, rural & semi-urban demand growth, and a strong distribution network as growth triggers.

On the macro front, the industry’s performance depends heavily on state excise duty policies, raw material inflation (grain, packaging), and consumer sentiment, with rural demand recovery and festive season sales acting as strong growth drivers.

He noted that regulatory risks (state-level excise duties, prohibition) remain key challenges for Tilaknagar Industries.

Triggers To Watch

A strong festive season demand may drive volume growth in its second quarter earnings due in October. Any new product launches or capacity expansion could boost sentiment. He advised traders to monitor changes in state-level excise duties or restrictions that will directly impact revenue.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has remained ‘neutral’ since the end of July.

Tilaknagar sentiment and message volume on Aug 20 as of 2:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Tilaknagar Industries shares have risen 18% so far this year.

