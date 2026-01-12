Lisa, the AI Agent, hit an all-time low on Sunday; however, its current price is up over 23% from that low.

On-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa said LISA fell nearly 76% over 24 hours after three wallets sold the token, routing it to Binance Alpha wallets.

LISA was down about 75% over 24 hours at the time of writing.

AgentLISA describes LISA as an LLM-based security analyzer that uses a multi-agent system to review smart contracts.

The project’s whitepaper says LISA’s investor allocation has a 12-month cliff from late December, the token generation event.

AgentLISA (LISA), an AI agent-linked crypto token, suffered a steep flash crash on Sunday in the late evening hours, after an on-chain analyst flagged a burst of selling activity.

On X, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa wrote that LISA dropped 76% in 24 hours. This drop allegedly occurred after three “Binance Alpha users” sold about $1.65 million of the token in three transactions within roughly 28 seconds.

On-chain analyst flags LISA price crash to Binance Alpha users. | Source: @ai_9684xtpa/X

According to the on-chain analyst, it was first unclear whether the three Alpha users were the same person or different people. However, the analyst later found the source of the funds, which “originated from the project's SafeProxy address.” The analyst added that the price of the coin dropped sharply within half an hour of the deposit. This could have been due to a sell-off triggered by limit orders.

AgentLISA (LISA), which runs on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, was trading at $0.037, down about 77.56% over 24 hours. The token hit a low of $0.030 on Sunday and a high of $0.204 in late December.

Solana was trading at $142.15, up over 4% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana remained in ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the day.

What Is LISA?

LISA is tied to AgentLISA, which describes itself as L.I.S.A. (LLM-based Intelligent Security Analyzer). The project states that it uses a multi-agent system, in which different AI agents handle parts of the smart contract review process.

Supply schedules for this project are also in focus. AgentLISA’s whitepaper states that the token was created and distributed in mid-December.

According to the whitepaper, investor tokens do not unlock immediately and remain locked for 12 months, which is the cliff. After the cliff period, linear investing happens when the investor's tokens unlock in small amounts over time. This scenario would mean that the new supply from the bucket begins after the cliff period.

