The NSDA approval for Oklo’s wholly owned subsidiary follows the announcement of the signing of the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for the facility in January.

Atomic Alchemy is targeting criticality for the Groves facility by July 4, 2026.

The site is located near Lockhart in Caldwell County, Texas, and is part of the planned Proto-Town Innovation Hub.

The company reported FY25 net loss per share of $0.72, compared to $0.74 in FY24.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) on Tuesday said that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Atomic Alchemy’s Groves Isotopes Test Reactor in Texas under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program (RPP).

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The NSDA approval for Oklo’s wholly owned subsidiary follows the announcement of the signing of the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for the facility in January, and is a major milestone in DOE’s RPP authorization pathway, designed to speed execution and help expand U.S. industrial capacity through a framework that supports swift, scalable deployment, the firm said.

“With DOE’s approval, we are making meaningful progress in the development of this isotope facility,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

Facility Details

With the NSDA approved, the facility moves into the next phase of project execution under DOE oversight by submitting its Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis (PDSA) for review. Atomic Alchemy is targeting criticality for the Groves facility by July 4, 2026.

The site is located near Lockhart in Caldwell County, Texas, and is part of the planned Proto-Town Innovation Hub, a development intended to host demonstrations of new construction technologies and full-scale prototype buildings.

The facility will help lay the groundwork for future commercial plants in the United States that produce isotopes to support cancer diagnosis and treatment, advanced manufacturing, scientific research, space exploration, and national security needs, the statement said.

FY25 Results

The company reported FY25 net loss per share of $0.72, compared to $0.74 in FY24. Analysts, on average, expected FY25 loss per share of $0.62, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

The company said that as of Dec. 31, 2025, it has cash and marketable securities of $1.4 billion, which comprised cash and equivalents of $788.4 million, and marketable securities of $624.1 million.

Retail reaction

Retail sentiment around OKLO shares trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 18% year to date.

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