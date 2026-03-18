Canaccord has a $12 price target on the stock, representing a potential upside of about 415% from the stock’s closing price on Monday.

The analyst noted that Ocugen has three clinical stage programs in rare and non-rare retinal diseases including OCU400, OCU410ST and OCU410.

According to data from Koyfin, all six of the six analysts covering OCGN stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher.

Earlier this month, Ocugen said that it is targeting making three applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next three years.

Shares of Ocugen Inc (OCGN) closed up 5% on Tuesday after Canaccord initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a whopping price target.

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Canaccord has a $12 price target on the stock, representing a potential upside of about 415% from the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Canaccord’s Take

The analyst noted that Ocugen has three clinical stage programs in rare and non-rare retinal diseases including OCU400, OCU410ST and OCU410. Canaccord views the data thus far in all three programs as "interesting." It further believes Ocugen's data for OCU410ST in Stargardt disease in the third quarter (Q3) could be a "de-risking event."

According to data from Koyfin, all six of the six analysts covering OCGN stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher. The stock has a 12-month average price target of $10.36, presenting a potential upside of over 300% from current trading levels.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OCGN stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the data from a clinical trial for OCU410 in geographic atrophy (GA) slated for release as early as March.

Another termed buying the stock under $5 as a steal.

Earlier this month, Ocugen said that it is targeting making three applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next three years. The company is looking for approval of OCU400 in retinitis pigmentosa, OCU410ST in Stargardt disease and OCU410 in geographic atrophy.

The company ended 2025 with cash and restricted vash totalling $18.9 million, and garnered additional proceeds of $22.5 million in a financing round in January 2026, which is expected to allow it to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

OCGN stock has more than quadrupled over the past 12 months.

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