As per a Bloomberg report, the company said that from June 15, customers would not be able to build, publish or update worlds on the virtual reality destination, or access Meta Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest headsets.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) reportedly said on Tuesday that Quest users will not be able to access Horizon Worlds, a move that indicates the company’s retreat from the Metaverse.

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According to a report from Bloomberg, the company said that from June 15, customers would not be able to build, publish or update worlds on the virtual reality destination, or access Meta Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest headsets.

However, the company said that users would be able to continue accessing the virtual worlds on the Meta Horizon mobile app.

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