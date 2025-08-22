The company’s second-quarter net sales increased 8.3% to $305.7 million, compared with Wall Street expectations of $292.61 million, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Buckle (BKE) CEO Dennis Nelson said on Friday during an earnings call that the specialty retailer expects a low-to mid-single-digits increase in costs on average, due to the current tariffs levied by the Trump administration.

“We are starting to see with select brands a few higher single-digit increase on cost. But probably the average overall is in the low-to mid-single-digit cost increase that we're seeing going forward,” Nelson said.

Retail sentiment on Buckle improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the company were up 3% during midday trading.

BKE sentiment and message volume August 22, 2025, as of 12 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Buckle’s second-quarter net sales increased 8.3% to $305.7 million, compared with Wall Street expectations of $292.61 million, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.89, compared with estimates of $0.83.

“Growth in the women's business continues to be anchored in the performance of our denim category,” Vice President of Finance Adam Ackerson said, adding that average denim price points increased to $89.3 in 2025 from $89.2 in 2024.

“For the quarter, average accessory price points were up approximately 3%, and average footwear price points were up about 8%,” Ackerson said.

Comparable store net sales increased 7.3% while online sales rose 17.7% to $43.6 million. Shares of Buckle were up 10.5% this year and jumped over 28% in the last 12 months.

