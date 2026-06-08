Brand Engagement Network invested $1 million in Accelevate Solutions for a 10% stake, enabling its foray into the AI-powered fleet intelligence space.

BNAI also received a warrant option to increase its stake in Accelevate to 20% over the next six months.

The company will integrate its AI technology into Accelevate’s fleet analytics platform.

Brand Engagement Network recently made a $19.5 million acquisition of Cataneo, whose clients include top U.S. movie studios.

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI) captured Wall Street’s attention once again, with shares soaring more than 40% on Friday, and extending a whopping 800% rally this year, as investors piled into the AI firm following a string of partnerships, including its latest fleet intelligence deal with Accelevate Solutions.

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BNAI’s Foray Into Fleet Management Solutions

On Friday, BNAI announced its expansion into the transportation technology sector with a $1 million investment in Accelevate Solutions, giving it a 10% ownership stake. The company also received a warrant that could increase its ownership to about 20% over the next six months.

BNAI’s conversational AI technology will be integrated into Accelevate’s fleet analytics platform, which provides operators with real-time data on vehicles, routes, performance, and driver activity. The companies aim to develop tools that improve safety, training, compliance, and communication across commercial fleets in North America, Latin America, and Africa.

BNAI’s AI Play Across Industries

This comes on the back of the $19.5 million acquisition of Cataneo, a Germany-based company that provides software for media and advertising operations. Cataneo’s solutions support over $6 billion in annual advertising inventory across more than 1,000 media brands globally, including top U.S. movie studios, according to the company.

Prior to the Cataneo acquisition, BNAI signed a deal with a top pharmaceutical company to develop a custom AI engagement communication solution for the firm.

Retail Bulls Expect BNAI Stock To Double In Value

Retail sentiment for BNAI on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user highlighted that the company’s positioning across multiple industries will boost its prospects.

Another user said the stock is a “strong buy” with a $50 price target, a potential 100% upside from current levels.

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