SpaceX's 13th Starship test flight, slated for Thursday evening, has traders watching for a potential volatility spike, with success seen as a possible boost for the stock.

The 13th Starship test flight, delayed from July 16 due to an engine issue, aims to deploy 20 Starlink V3 satellites and test booster landing maneuvers.

Though Stocktwits retail sentiment remained bearish, many traders expressed optimism that a successful launch could drive SPCX higher.

Weather risks, including rain, thunderstorms and wind concerns at the Texas launch site, remained a key factor ahead of the launch.

SpaceX (SPCX) shares continued their slide on Thursday, but Stocktwits retail traders are locked in on the company’s next big catalyst: the all-important Starship’s 13th test flight slated for later on Thursday. With the test flight expected to drive potential momentum or volatility, traders are watching whether a successful mission can help send the stock back into orbit.

Shares of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial spaceflight company, were down 1%, trading at around $116, at the time of writing on Thursday afternoon.

Why Starship Test Flight Matters

The Starship test flight, delayed from July 16 due to an engine problem, aims to deploy 20 Starlink V3 satellites and test booster landing maneuvers. The fully reusable Starship system is designed to reduce orbital launch costs by about 90% relative to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The 90-minute launch window for the 13th test flight of Starship will open at 5:45 p.m. CT.

Ahead of the launch, retail is hoping Starship can send the stock back into orbit.

SPCX Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX was ‘bearish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high’ at the time of writing.

Retail traders are closely watching Starship Flight 13 as a potential catalyst for SPCX, with some betting that a successful mission could trigger a sharp move higher.

Many traders on Stocktwits pointed to the launch outcome as a key near-term driver, with one bullish investor saying a “successful launch today opens floor for 150 in a day.”

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Another trader echoed the bullish outlook, saying the “mega rocket” could help push shares “back near 130 or more” if the mission goes smoothly.

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Some traders are even expecting a larger move, with one saying a successful launch could lead to a “20-30 point jump” and potentially push shares toward $175. The trader also suggested the stock could see higher levels as more shares become available, saying, “175 may be the price to short if at all.”

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Some retail traders are also weighing the impact of potential delays. One said a successful launch could lift the stock back toward its IPO price, while a delay caused by weather risks could keep “short-term algorithmic selling” active as traders price in the possibility of a launch scrub.

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One trader wished “SPCX best of luck for another successful launch today!” and described the company as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity, stating that the growth potential of space companies could continue driving momentum despite concerns that the sector is already highly valued.

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Weather remains a key concern ahead of the launch, with Tropical Storm Bertha expected to bring rain, wind and rough surf to the Texas coast, raising the risk of a delay or abort. SpaceX also acknowledged on X that it is closely monitoring the weather conditions in the region.

Since going public in June, SPCX stock has fallen more than 22%.

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