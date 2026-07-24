A new ChatGPT feature allows users to securely connect personal health data, enabling more personalized, context-aware responses to everyday health questions.

Both Teladoc and Amwell operate virtual-care networks that let patients access clinicians, review records, receive educational summaries, prepare for visits and manage lower-acuity issues through apps and portals.

The new feature may cause a potential telehealth customer to delay or skip a paid virtual consult for informational needs.

Earlier on Thursday, Teladoc also unveiled the Teladoc One, a new virtual care model integrating AI.

Shares of telehealth platforms Teladoc Health (TDOC) and American Well Corp (AMWL) slipped on Thursday, the same day OpenAI launched an expanded Health experience inside ChatGPT for U.S. users.

The new ChatGPT feature allows users to securely connect personal health data, enabling more personalized, context-aware responses to everyday health questions.

At the time of writing, TDOC shares were down 3%, while AMWL shares had declined 8%.

OpenAI’s New Feature

Every week, more than 300 million people already turn to ChatGPT with health-related queries — from interpreting lab results and preparing for appointments to understanding doctor instructions or building healthier routines, the company said.

Until now, much of the underlying context has remained scattered across patient portals, apps, and wearables. With the new update, users can optionally link Apple Health, supported medical records from U.S. hospital systems, One Medical, or Function Health. Once connected, ChatGPT can reference relevant details such as medications, lab trends, recent visits, sleep, activity, and workouts across ordinary conversations — not just inside a dedicated Health tab.

Connected information receives additional encryption beyond standard ChatGPT protections, is never used to train foundation models or target ads, and can be disconnected at any time, the company said. Users can also correct incomplete or outdated details and add missing context. “The experience builds on feedback from early testers,” OpenAI said in its announcement.

How Will This Impact TDOC, AMWL?

While the OpenAI announcement frames Health in ChatGPT strictly as a supportive layer rather than a clinical service, the feature overlaps with core value propositions of pure-play telehealth platforms like Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Amwell (AMWL).

Both companies operate virtual-care networks that let patients access clinicians, review records, receive educational summaries, prepare for visits, and manage lower-acuity issues through apps and portals. A patient who can already compare a new lab result with prior ones, understand medication changes, or draft questions for a doctor may delay or skip a paid virtual consult for informational needs.

Earlier today, Teladoc unveiled a new virtual care model that aims to avoid treating conditions in isolation. The New York-based company said the approach pairs multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, coaches, and therapists with always-on AI support and its Pulse data engine to deliver predictive, adaptive care across primary, mental health, and chronic needs. Select clients will begin using the model in September 2026, with wider availability in January 2027, the company said.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TDOC stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around AMWL remained at ‘neutral’ levels, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

A Stocktwits user noted that Teladoc is dropping despite multiple positive announcements, including the unveiling of Teladoc One.

The user also highlighted optimism for the mass adoption of Teladoc One.

While TDOC stock has gained 24% year-to-date, AMWL has surged by 119% during the same period.

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