The company said clear ground imagery of the launch vehicle’s heatshield during ascent at higher dynamic pressure is a key objective that Thursday’s weather forecast would not support.

Earlier, on July 16, an initial launch attempt was aborted after several Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster of the two-stage vehicle failed to ignite properly.

SpaceX debuted the latest version of the Starship, called the V3, at its last test flight in May.

The company’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report will reveal more on SpaceX’s development costs for the ambitious Starship project.

SpaceX is now targeting Friday, July 24, for the 13th test flight of its Starship vehicle from Starbase, Texas, after weather conditions prevented a Thursday attempt.

The company said clear ground imagery of the launch vehicle’s heatshield during ascent at higher dynamic pressure is a key objective that Thursday’s weather forecast would not support. Visibility is expected to improve for the rescheduled window, which opens at 5:45 p.m. CT.

SPCX shares slipped 1% after hours after closing the regular trading session up around 3%.

Recent Delays

Flight 13 has faced multiple setbacks. An initial attempt on July 16 was aborted after several Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster of the two-stage vehicle failed to ignite properly, requiring replacements and a multi-day stand-down. Subsequent target dates were also shifted before landing on Thursday, only for weather to intervene.

SpaceX debuted the latest version of the Starship, called the V3, at its last test flight in May. The upcoming mission aims to build on prior tests. The Super Heavy booster will pursue successful ascent, stage separation, boostback, and an offshore landing burn in the Gulf. The Starship upper stage plans to deploy 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites for the first time, relight a single Raptor engine in space, and execute a controlled reentry and splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Starship Dreams And Goals

Starship is designed as a fully reusable system to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. SpaceX aims to slash launch costs through rapid reuse and mass production of the Starship, supporting NASA’s Artemis program, expanding Starlink capacity, and ultimately enabling multiplanetary life by allowing humans to land on the surface of neighboring planet Mars. The vehicle, however, is still in the development phase.

SPCX’s Upcoming Earnings

As a newly public company following its June 2026 IPO, SpaceX is scheduled to release its first quarterly earnings—covering the second quarter—after market close on August 4. The report will offer investors insight into the financial impact of Starship development alongside Starlink and other operations.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stayed ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to high levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the success or failure of the upcoming launch will decide if the stock rallies about $125 or falls below $100.

Another sounded suspicious about the company announcing the launch delay after market close.

SPCX stock has fallen 27% since its debut on Nasdaq.

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