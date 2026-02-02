VenHub Global Inc. began trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 30 under the ticker ‘VHUB.’

On Monday, the company announced the appointment of former Amazon Executive, Ian Rasmussen, to lead smart store expansion across the U.S.

Rasmussen is a former Amazon Web Services executive, who worked closely with the retail giant’s checkout technologies, computer vision, IoT, and self-checkout systems for nearly a decade.

Currently, VenHub operates five autonomous, AI-powered convenience stores in California, with plans to expand further.

Shares of freshly-listed VenHub Global Inc. (VHUB) shot up over 82% on Monday. The autonomous smart store company began trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 30, a move that Founder and CEO Shahan Ohanessian called “more than a financial milestone.”

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, VenHub operates fully-autonomous smart stores without on-site staff. Stores leverage robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout shopping experiences.

Growth Goals

With Rasmussen’s appointment, VenHub aims to double-down on enterprise partnerships, operator onboarding, and go-to-market scalability across key verticals.

Rasmussen, a former Amazon Web Services executive, who worked closely with the retail giant’s checkout technologies, computer vision, IoT, and self-checkout systems over nearly a decade, will report directly to CEO Ohanessian, the company said.

“Our Smart Stores are already operating in real communities, serving customers around the clock and delivering value every day, proving that unattended retail is not a future concept, it is a reality today,” said Ohanessian.

“As we scale, commercial discipline and operational readiness will play a key role in our ability to achieve our growth goals. Ian brings deep experience turning advanced retail technology into repeatable, revenue-generating deployments at enterprise scale,” Ohanessian added.

Smart Retail Presence

Currently, VenHub operates five autonomous, AI-powered convenience stores in California, with plans to expand further. The company is also in the process of acquiring more than 20 patents in robotics, automation, smart infrastructure, and store operations, and is developing software and firmware to power its network.

Ohanessian said the company’s public listing marks its readiness and ability to execute, which will help unlock additional opportunities to further growth. The robotic store company’s public listing was announced shortly after its deal to combine with blank-check company Target Global Acquisition I was called off in 2025.

VenHub says it has near-zero theft and secure, 24/7 access to everyday essentials, making it a scalable convenience store option across cities, retail networks, and infrastructure operators.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VHUB stock was in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘extremely low’ message volumes.

One user pointed out the company’s Amazon hire, calling it a ‘sleeping giant.’

Another bullish user said the uptrend was not done yet, estimating shares to go over $30.

Shares of VHUB were trading around $10.74 at the time of writing.

