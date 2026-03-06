The decline in Q4 revenue was attributable to a decrease in Audience Monetization revenues and lower Other Initiatives revenues. The revenue was in line with analyst expectations, per Fiscal.ai.

Rumble CEO said that the firm has reached an inflection point.

Rumble Inc. shares fell nearly 4% in extended hours of trading on Thursday after it reported a 10% decline in fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.

"Rumble has reached an inflection point. The investments we made throughout 2025, in platform stability, creator monetization, short-form video, and our sales infrastructure, are beginning to bear fruit,” said Chris Pavlovski, Rumble's Chairman and CEO.

Results In Detail

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $32.7 million compared to a loss of $236.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, principally attributable to a $184.7 million loss in the change in fair value of derivative expense related to Tether's strategic investment in Rumble.

The company said its loss per share during the quarter was at $0.13, compared to a loss of $1.15 per share from the year-ago quarter. The loss during the quarter marginally missed analyst estimates of loss of $0.1 per share.

The company said that during the fourth quarter, it secured a $100 million advertising commitment from Tether, structured as $50 million per year over two years beginning in Q1 2026. The efforts are designed to advance Rumble Wallet integration, expand creator monetization, and accelerate new advertising solutions on the platform.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around RUM stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user predicted that Rumble’s 2026 looks good.

Another user said that they knew the results will be in line with estimates as the company has declared results early.

Shares in the company have fallen 13.4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<