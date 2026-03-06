For Q1, the company projected net revenue of $2.4 billion, with a margin of 5% on either side, and above consensus estimates of $2.28 billion.

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. rallied more than 10% in Thursday's post-market hours, after the company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings results that beat expectations. Marvell (MRVL) also announced first-quarter (Q1) guidance ahead of Street consensus.

The Delaware-based company reported a record Q4 net revenue of $2.22 billion, a 22% year-on-year growth, and higher than analysts’ estimates of $2.21 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Marvell announced a diluted earnings per share of $0.80, marginally higher than projections of $0.79.

For Q1, the company projected net revenue of $2.4 billion, with a margin of 5% on either side. This was above consensus estimates of $2.28 billion.

“We expect year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate each quarter in fiscal 2027, driven by continued strength in our data center business, with bookings continuing to grow at a record pace. In addition to our strong results and outlook, our design wins in fiscal 2026 hit an all-time record, which we expect will continue to fuel our future growth,” said Matt Murphy, Marvell’s Chairman and CEO.

