U.S. crude oil prices jumped beyond $80 per barrel mark and reached a 52-week high according to data from CNBC.

According to the motorist group AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. jumped nearly 27 cents since last week to $3.25.

At the time of writing, the price of West Texas Intermediate Oil was up 8.6% or $6.43 to $81.08 on Thursday.

EON Resources stock rallied more than 22% on Thursday as oil prices continued to rise due to the escalating war among U.S., Israel, and Iran.

EON Resources saw a 25,250% rise in 7-day message count on Stocktwits.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around EONR stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Retail Thinking

One user predicted that EONR, like other oil stocks, will have higher highs and lower lows.

Another user said that EONR stock is seeing renewed interest after an extended period of quiet trading.

Another user predicted that the stock can reach $3 levels quickly. Shares of EONR were trading around 0.594 levels at the time of writing.

Oil Prices

Rise In Gasoline Prices

The recent increase puts the national average at the same price as it was in early April of 2025. Springtime typically sees higher gas prices as gasoline demand rises and summer-blend gasoline production begins. The last time the national average made a similar weekly jump was back in March of 2022 during the start of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the group said in its report.

Shares in the company have risen nearly 61% year-to-date.

