Archer Aviation and Anduril Industries have jointly developed “Thunder”, a Group 5 autonomous attack rotorcraft, designed to multiply the combat power of current and next-generation crewed attack and assault aircraft.

Anduril and Archer have leveraged development and flight-testing data on air taxis collected over the years for their latest defense and commercial aircraft.

The companies have successfully conducted multiple test flights with a full-scale surrogate aircraft.

Archer is expected to announce its first commercial partners for the aircraft later this week.

Shares of Archer Aviation (ACHR) took off on Monday after the company, along with Anduril, announced an autonomous VTOL aircraft platform for both defense and commercial applications.

At the time of writing, ACHR stock was up more than 9%.

A Closer Look At The New Aircraft

The company and Anduril Industries unveiled an unnamed commercial version of the aircraft and a defense version called “Thunder”, which is a Group 5 autonomous attack rotorcraft.

Both offerings boast a hybrid-electric powertrain that enables longer flights, while conserving and optimizing energy through different flight modes, among other things. It will also be able to carry heavy payloads.

Anduril is a privately held defense company co-founded by Palmer Luckey, who is known for being part of Oculus VR, which Meta Platforms (META) acquired in 2014. The companies have successfully conducted multiple test flights with a full-scale surrogate aircraft to demonstrate that the platform works and have planned a first flight of the product in 2027.

Defense Demand Rises Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The company’s latest offering comes amid strong demand for defense solutions, especially unmanned systems, against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz between the United States and Iran.

Anduril and Archer have leveraged development and flight-testing data on air taxis collected over the years for their latest defense and commercial offering, with Archer expected to announce its first commercial partners for the product later this week.

“From raw performance to producibility, harnessing the best technologies from the commercial eVTOL market for defense is central to how Thunder will deliver operational value to our customers. The clean-sheet, dual-use platform that we’ve built with Archer truly represents a step change in capability,” said Shane Arnott, SVP of Maneuver Dominance at Anduril.

What Do Retail Traders Think About ACHR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours.

One bullish user on the platform sees huge potential for the latest offering by Archer and Anduril.

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Another user said the companies have “dropped one of the most interesting aerospace announcements of the week.”

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ACHR stock has fallen 41% so far this year and 67% over the past 12 months.

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