T1 Energy Inc. (TE) shares soared nearly 20% by Friday morning after the solar company announced the signing of an agreement with Corning Inc. (GLW) to boost the U.S. solar supply chain to manufacture solar energy in the country by sourcing polysilicon and solar wafers.

Retail sentiment on T1 Energy improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago, with chatter at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

TE sentiment and message volume August 15, 2025, as of 11:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was passed in July, aiming to make significant changes to the tax credits available for eligible clean energy components and facilities, while increasing support for fossil fuels. Solar companies will face limits on accessing federal clean energy tax credits under this bill if their projects include equipment made by foreign countries.

The companies said Corning will produce the polysilicon and solar wafers at its Michigan campus. They added that starting in the second half of 2026, Corning’s solar wafers will be delivered to T1’s G2 Austin solar cell facility, which is currently under development, and these cells will then be used to manufacture solar modules at T1’s operational G1 Dallas site.

“Supply chain certainty remains a top priority for customers, and the expanded agreement between T1 and Corning delivers a more stable and predictable supply of domestically sourced solar components,” the companies said.

Both companies intend to support a total of nearly 6,000 American jobs. “This landmark supply chain agreement with Corning will help invigorate America with scalable, reliable, low-cost energy,” said T1 Energy’s CEO Daniel Barcelo. “This is American companies building in America and protecting American energy security,” he added.

Corning shares were down 1% in early trading. Retail sentiment on the stock fell to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a day ago, with message volume at ‘low’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

GLW sentiment and message volume August 15, 2025, as of 11:25 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of T1 Energy have declined nearly 44% so far this year, and Corning stock has gained 37% year-to-date.

