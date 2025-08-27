Kohl’s is expected to post second-quarter revenue of $3.37 billion and earnings per share of $0.30, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Kohl’s (KSS) saw its retail user message count on Stocktwits jump 783% in the last 24 hours ahead of its second-quarter results on Wednesday, with investors and analysts focusing on a turnaround at the department store chain and consumer demand amid the Trump administration's tariffs, which have made shoppers cautious.

Retail sentiment on Kohl’s remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the department store chain were down over 2% during midday trading.

KSS sentiment and message volume August 26, 2025, as of 13:45 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Kohl’s stock has seen a surge in the last month following a rally reminiscent of GameStop’s meme stock frenzy during the pandemic, when the videogame retailer’s stock saw a sudden upswing and renewed interest from retail investors.

A bearish user on Stocktwits noted that the meme pump was over and reality would set in with the quarterly results on Wednesday.

Kohl’s named Michael Bender as interim CEO in May after the then-executive head, Ashley Buchanan, was found to have pushed for deals with a vendor.

Last week, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey said that the reaffirmed annual guide in May was an encouraging sign in the current environment. She added that despite the recent leadership shakeup, Kohl’s strategic direction is unlikely to shift meaningfully in the near term.

A bullish user on Stocktwits wondered about the scenario if Kohl’s surprises with its results on Wednesday.

Kohl’s stock has declined nearly 3% this year and lost 30% of its value over the last 12 months.

