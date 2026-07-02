Canaccord initiated coverage of Infleqtion with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $22 price target.

Canaccord said Infleqtion stands out in the quantum computing space because of its neutral-atom architecture.

The firm believes this offers Infleqtion compelling advantages in scalability and error correction compared with competing approaches.

Canaccord also argued that Infleqtion enjoys "scarcity value" as the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. company focused on neutral-atom quantum technology.

Infleqtion Inc. (INFQ) got fresh backing from Wall Street despite the stock having declined over 9% year-to-date, after it went public through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) in February this year.

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According to TheFly, Canaccord initiated coverage of Infleqtion with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $22 price target, implying an upside potential of 70% from Wednesday’s closing price.

Infleqtion shares were up nearly 5% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. INFQ was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Why Canaccord Is Bullish On INFQ

Canaccord said Infleqtion stands out in the quantum computing space because of its neutral-atom architecture, which the firm believes offers compelling advantages in scalability and error correction compared with competing approaches.

The firm also argued that Infleqtion enjoys "scarcity value" as the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. company focused on neutral-atom quantum technology, giving investors exposure to a niche segment of the quantum market with few direct alternatives.

Beyond its neutral-atom technology, Canaccord also highlighted Infleqtion's software and component businesses as key differentiators. According to the firm, those businesses strengthen the company's overall platform while providing investors with more diversified exposure than a pure hardware play.

Canaccord’s bullish outlook on Infleqtion comes after Wedbush analyst Antoine Legault echoed similar sentiments, initiating coverage of the company with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $20 price target.

Legault said Infleqtion is among the most compelling ways for investors to gain exposure to the quantum computing theme, pointing to the company's broad technology portfolio and commercialization strategy.

Trump Puts Quantum In Focus

Infleqtion has also been in focus after President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at accelerating U.S. leadership in quantum technology and strengthening cybersecurity against future quantum threats.

The company welcomed the orders, with CEO Matthew Kinsella attending the White House signing ceremony.

Infleqtion said the measures reinforce the strategic importance of quantum technologies for national security and commercialization. The company also highlighted its proposed $100 million award from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help develop large-scale neutral-atom quantum computers.

What Retail Traders Think Of INFQ Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Infleqtion trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

INFQ stock is down 9% year-to-date. The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is up 75% over the past 12 months, while the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) is up 23%.

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