Cantor Fitzgerald said Tesla’s Robotaxi business and upcoming Cybercab platform represent a high-margin software-as-a-service opportunity, according to a report by CNBC.

The firm believes Tesla can rapidly scale the robotaxi business after commercialization and capture meaningful market share.

Koyfin data shows Tesla carries a consensus 12-month price target of $425.22, a 14% potential upside from current levels.

According to Fiscal.ai data, Wall Street expects Tesla to report revenue of $26.36 billion, up from $22.50 billion in the prior year quarter.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were in focus ahead of the electric vehicle maker’s second-quarter earnings report due later this week, with Wall Street looking for improved financial performance alongside updates on its AI and autonomous driving roadmap.

According to Fiscal.ai data, Wall Street expects Tesla to report revenue of $26.36 billion, up from $22.50 billion in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to rise 35% to $0.54.

Analysts Eye Robotaxi Growth

On Monday, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on Tesla, saying the company’s Robotaxi business and upcoming Cybercab platform represent a high-margin software-as-a-service opportunity, according to a report by CNBC.

The firm believes Tesla can rapidly scale the robotaxi business after commercialization and capture meaningful market share, despite delays to broader expansion.

Last week, Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $417 from $415 while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly. The firm expects strong automotive and energy results and added that Robotaxi and the Optimus humanoid robot remain the biggest long-term drivers of the stock.

Koyfin data shows Tesla carries a consensus 12-month price target of $425.22. This represents a 14% potential upside from current levels. Of the 47 analysts covering the stock, 22 rate it ‘Buy’, 19 ‘Hold’, and six ‘Sell’.

TSLA shares were down 1.7% at the time of writing and are on track to close in the red for a fourth straight session.

Vehicle Deliveries Expected To Increase 10% In 2026

Morningstar expects Tesla’s deliveries to rise about 10% in 2026 to nearly 1.8 million vehicles. This comes after Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter, up 25% year over year and well above Wall Street estimates of roughly 406,600 units.

Separately, Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Tesla expects significantly higher production at its Grünheide plant in Germany due to improving demand. The factory is targeting output of up to 7,500 vehicles per week, while its planned battery production expansion is expected to create around 3,500 jobs.

Retail’s Take On TSLA

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user expects the stock to climb past $450 post-earnings.

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Another user said they would be adding any “major dips.”

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The stock has declined around 14.5% so far this year.

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