Investors rotated into biotech, cybersecurity and insurance stocks with stronger growth prospects and earnings strength.

AtaiBeckley shares hit a four-year high of $7.22 after Eli Lilly’s acquisition deal.

Palo Alto Networks shares reached a record $368.80 as demand for cybersecurity solutions grew.

Travelers stock hit a record $370.43 after beating Q2 earnings.

AtaiBeckley (ATAI), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Travelers Companies (TRV), all reached 52-week highs on Friday as investors moved away from vulnerable areas of the technology sector and toward companies backed by stronger fundamentals, with capital flowing into businesses with clearer growth catalysts, essential services and proven earnings power.

Atai Life Sciences and Palo Alto Networks stocks ended the session 0.9% and 1% higher, while Travelers Companies stock climbed 9%.

AtaiBeckley Springs Into Pharmaceutical Spotlight

AtaiBeckley stock reached a four-year high of $7.22 on Friday, as its psychedelic medicine business gained momentum after a multibillion-dollar acquisition agreement reshaped investor expectations for the sector.

The rally followed Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY )'s July 16 announcement of a deal to acquire AtaiBeckley for $6.75 per share in upfront cash, valued at up to $3.8 billion, including milestone-based payments.

The transaction pushed psychedelic treatments closer to mainstream pharmaceutical acceptance as investors viewed the acquisition as a sign of confidence from a major drugmaker.

The deal centers on AtaiBeckley’s experimental therapies, including BPL-003 and VLS-01. BPL-003, an intranasal formulation based on 5-MeO-DMT, is being developed for treatment-resistant depression and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Palo Alto Networks Emerges As A Defensive Growth Bet

Palo Alto Networks stock touched a record high of $368.80 as investors showed confidence in its cybersecurity business. Demand increased for Palo Alto’s security platforms, including Cortex and XSIAM, as companies prioritized protecting their digital systems from growing AI threats.

Capital One upgraded the stock to “Overweight” from “Equalweight” and increased its price target to $421 from $307. The firm expects the cybersecurity company to benefit from growing demand for AI infrastructure, rising cyber threats, a spike in security spending and the need to protect new AI systems.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

TRV Delivers Earnings Surprise

The Travelers Companies stock also reached a record high of $370.43 after reporting stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results. The insurer posted earnings of $10.04 per share, while revenue reached $12.15 billion, both exceeding the analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 and $10.98 billion, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Travelers improved its combined ratio to 83.6% from 90.3% last year, showing stronger underwriting performance. Investor sentiment toward the stock remained positive.

So far this year, TRV, ATAI, and PANW stocks have gained between 26% and 94%.

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