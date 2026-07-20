Netflix, Oracle and SpaceX declined last week amid lower-than-expected future growth, mounting debt concerns, and a decline in sentiment after a historic IPO.

NFLX stock fell more than 7% at close as investors continued to react negatively to the company’s latest earnings outlook.

ORCL declined to a 52-week low before reversing to close up 1.77% amid growing investor concerns about its mounting capex and debt.

SPCX stock extended two consecutive weeks of losses to close down more than 5% amid a slowdown in post-IPO momentum.

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and SpaceX (SPCX) fell to annual lows last week amid concerns around future growth, mounting debt, and a post-IPO profit-taking scenario.

NFLX stock fell more than 7% at close on Friday as investors continued to react negatively to the company’s latest earnings outlook.

ORCL declined to a 52-week low before reversing to close up 1.77%. SPCX stock extended two consecutive weeks of losses to close down more than 5%.

Netflix Investors Worry About Slowing Growth

NFLX stock fell to a yearly low of $65.08, about 45% down from its 12-month high, as the streaming giant’s weaker-than-expected outlook for the third quarter deepened investor concerns about its future growth.

The company forecast third-quarter earnings of $0.82 per share on $12.86 billion in revenue, slightly below analysts' expectations. However, during the earnings call, CFO Spencer Neumann said quarterly growth may appear uneven due to tougher comparisons with last year, stressing that Netflix remains focused on full-year performance.

He expects third-quarter revenue to rise about 12%, driven by subscriber growth, selective price hikes and expanding advertising revenue. Netflix also narrowed its 2026 revenue guidance to $51 billion to $51.4 billion.

Meanwhile, veteran investor Michael Burry said last week that he is on the fence about whether Netflix produces content “that is long-lasting, watchable on repeat, across generations.” Drawing comparisons with peers Disney and Pixar, he said the rivals “produce evergreen content,” raising questions about whether Netflix’s content can generate similar long-term value.

NFLX stock is down more than 24% this year even as retail sentiment remains ‘extremely bullish’ on Stocktwits.

Oracle Raises Concerns Over AI Spend, Growing Debt

ORCL stock fell to a 52-week low of $121.50 on Friday, although the company’s shares recovered to close in the green.

Oracle has been on the receiving end of criticism for its aggressive spending on cloud infrastructure and rapidly growing debt. The company recently said that it plans to spend up to $95 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2027 and raise $40 billion through debt and equity. This has fueled worries about rising leverage and negative free cash flow.

Those concerns intensified after S&P Global downgraded Oracle's credit rating to BBB-, citing its reliance on a handful of large customers, including OpenAI. The company has also been weighed down by growing uncertainty around OpenAI's business prospects, raising questions about Oracle's AI-driven growth strategy.

ORCL stock is down more than 35% this year. Despite the worries, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing as users see the dip as an opportunity.

SpaceX Loses IPO Momentum

SPCX stock fell to an all-time low of $122.12, dipping further below its IPO price of $135. Elon Musk’s aerospace company, which made its historic debut on Wall Street last month, declined for a sixth-straight session.

SpaceX has seen heavy selling following its aggressive capital-raising plans. Meanwhile, last week the company scrubbed the latest launch of its Starship mega rocket due to technical glitches.

Musk said in a post on X that the launch was automatically aborted after some of the engines failed to ignite. In a separate post, he said SpaceX plans to replace two Raptor engines before making another launch attempt, which is most likely to take place early next week.

The test flight was intended to mark the debut of an upgraded version of Starship designed to support future Starlink deployments and NASA's lunar missions. According to a Reuters report, SpaceX is now targeting July 23 for its next launch attempt.

SPCX stock is down nearly 23% since its debut, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

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