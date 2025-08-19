The analyst highlights breakout opportunities in L&T Finance, GRSE, Laxmi Organic, and Zaggle.

Pockets of opportunities have emerged in the financials, defense, and chemicals sectors, with four stocks showing breakout potential.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has flagged four stocks – L&T Finance, GRSE, Zaggle, and Laxmi Organics – for substantial gains over the next six to nine months.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

L&T Finance

L&T Finance has given a good breakout with volumes. The stock can move to ₹250-₹280 levels in the next 9 to 12 months, with ₹190 acting as a good support on the downside. But a close below ₹185 negates this view.

L&T Finance shares have rallied 53% so far this year.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

GRSE has given a small breakout on the daily chart. It can move to ₹3,000-₹3,300 in the next 6 to 9 months, but a close below ₹2,424 invalidates this outlook.

GRSE shares have rallied 62% so far this year.

Laxmi Organic Industries

Laxmi Organic has achieved a strong breakout with volumes. The stock also ended above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and its Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates strength ahead.

The stock can move to ₹238-₹278 in the next 6 to 9 months, with ₹200 acting as a good support on the downside. A close below ₹195 negates this view.

Laxmi Organic shares are down nearly 10% year-to-date (YTD).

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Zaggle stock has given a good breakout on the daily chart with superb volumes. The stock can move to the ₹430-₹465 level in the next 6 months, with the ₹395 level acting as a good support on the downside. A close below ₹385 negates the view.

Zaggle shares have risen 11% so far this year.

