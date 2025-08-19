The analyst highlights breakout opportunities in L&T Finance, GRSE, Laxmi Organic, and Zaggle.
Pockets of opportunities have emerged in the financials, defense, and chemicals sectors, with four stocks showing breakout potential.
SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has flagged four stocks – L&T Finance, GRSE, Zaggle, and Laxmi Organics – for substantial gains over the next six to nine months.
Let’s take a look at his recommendations:
L&T Finance
L&T Finance has given a good breakout with volumes. The stock can move to ₹250-₹280 levels in the next 9 to 12 months, with ₹190 acting as a good support on the downside. But a close below ₹185 negates this view.
L&T Finance shares have rallied 53% so far this year.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)
GRSE has given a small breakout on the daily chart. It can move to ₹3,000-₹3,300 in the next 6 to 9 months, but a close below ₹2,424 invalidates this outlook.
GRSE shares have rallied 62% so far this year.
Laxmi Organic Industries
Laxmi Organic has achieved a strong breakout with volumes. The stock also ended above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and its Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates strength ahead.
The stock can move to ₹238-₹278 in the next 6 to 9 months, with ₹200 acting as a good support on the downside. A close below ₹195 negates this view.
Laxmi Organic shares are down nearly 10% year-to-date (YTD).
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
Zaggle stock has given a good breakout on the daily chart with superb volumes. The stock can move to the ₹430-₹465 level in the next 6 months, with the ₹395 level acting as a good support on the downside. A close below ₹385 negates the view.
Zaggle shares have risen 11% so far this year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<