Billions in Defense Modernization Are Driving Demand for Advanced AI, Autonomous Coordination, and Next-Generation Battlefield Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is changing the way military operations are planned, managed and carried out. As defense forces deploy more drones, unmanned ground vehicles, surveillance systems and connected sensors, the ability to make sense of all that information is becoming just as important as the hardware itself. That is where Autonomous Mission Intelligence comes in. By combining AI, real-time data analysis, machine vision and automated mission planning, these technologies can help military personnel understand what is happening on the ground, identify potential threats and coordinate multiple systems more effectively. The market is already attracting significant attention. Grand View Research valued the global artificial intelligence in military market at approximately $9.3 billion in 2024 and projects it will reach $19.3 billion by 2030. For defense technology companies, that growth points to a larger opportunity as governments look for ways to process intelligence faster, improve battlefield awareness and make better-informed decisions when time is critical. Companies leading the Autonomous and AI technology Defense Operations boom include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH).

The opportunity extends well beyond traditional military AI software. As autonomous aircraft, robotic platforms and networked defense systems become more sophisticated, mission intelligence is positioned to become the software layer connecting these technologies, helping them interpret changing conditions, prioritize information and coordinate activities with appropriate human oversight. The Business Research Company estimates that the global AI in aerospace and defense market will grow from $29.27 billion in 2025 to $55.3 billion by 2030, representing a projected compound annual growth rate of 13.5%. Meanwhile, its AI-powered autonomous defense system market forecast projects growth from $13.77 billion in 2025 to $34.02 billion by 2030, a 19.9% annual growth rate. These are broader markets rather than standalone valuations for Autonomous Mission Intelligence, but they highlight the scale of investment flowing toward intelligent, connected and increasingly autonomous defense capabilities. Companies developing mission-planning software, edge AI, sensor integration, autonomous coordination and real-time decision-support technologies could be positioned to compete for a growing share of this spending.

Five Key Drivers of the Autonomous Mission Intelligence Opportunity:

Accelerating Defense AI Spending: A projected $55.3 billion global AI aerospace and defense market by 2030 creates a substantial addressable environment for companies supplying mission intelligence and decision-support technology.

A projected $55.3 billion global AI aerospace and defense market by 2030 creates a substantial addressable environment for companies supplying mission intelligence and decision-support technology. Smarter Autonomous Drone Operations: AI-enabled mission planning and sensor fusion can help unmanned aircraft interpret incoming data, adapt to changing conditions and coordinate operations with less manual intervention.

AI-enabled mission planning and sensor fusion can help unmanned aircraft interpret incoming data, adapt to changing conditions and coordinate operations with less manual intervention. Real-Time Intelligence and Decision Support: Military organizations need to process information from drones, satellites, radar and ground sensors quickly. AI systems that reduce information overload and improve situational awareness could become increasingly valuable.

Military organizations need to process information from drones, satellites, radar and ground sensors quickly. AI systems that reduce information overload and improve situational awareness could become increasingly valuable. Growing Demand for Autonomous Defense Systems: The AI-powered autonomous defense system market is forecast to reach $34.02 billion by 2030, reflecting growing investment in automated detection, operational coordination and defensive capabilities.

The AI-powered autonomous defense system market is forecast to reach $34.02 billion by 2030, reflecting growing investment in automated detection, operational coordination and defensive capabilities. Long-Term Software and Integration Potential: Companies that develop adaptable AI platforms capable of operating across multiple unmanned systems and mission environments may have opportunities to pursue defense contracts, licensing agreements, system integration projects and recurring software revenue.



VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Advances Stratum AI, an Agentic AI Architecture for Autonomous Mission Intelligence and Orchestration - VisionWave Holdings Inc. (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) today highlighted the development of Stratum AI, the Company’s agentic artificial intelligence (“AI”) mission-intelligence and orchestration layer, which is under development and is designed to connect autonomous platforms, sensors and mission workflows across defense, homeland security and commercial applications.

Developing Intelligence Layer Is Designed to Coordinate Autonomous Systems, AI Agents, Sensor Fusion and Mission Workflows Across Air and Ground<

Stratum AI is being developed alongside STRATUM Command, a further AI-enabled sensing, mission-intelligence and situational-awareness capability that is likewise under development.

Together, the technologies are intended to coordinate autonomous systems, AI agents and mission workflows while fusing field information and delivering real-time decision support. These capabilities are under development. Neither Stratum AI nor STRATUM Command is commercially available, neither has generated revenue, and the Company has not completed independent third-party testing or validation of either.

“Autonomy is ultimately an intelligence problem, not simply a vehicle problem,” said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave. “We believe a drone, ground vehicle or sensor can be more useful when it can contribute to—and act upon—a common operational picture. Stratum AI is being developed as the intelligence and orchestration layer connecting that ecosystem.”

Agentic AI Mission Orchestration - VisionWave is designing the architecture around three principal functions:

Mission orchestration — coordinating autonomous systems, AI agents and mission workflows;

Sensor fusion — combining field information into actionable decision support; and

Autonomy orchestration — connecting defense, homeland-security and commercial autonomous assets through a common command environment.



The Company’s longer-term objective is a system designed around one operator, one operating picture and multiple autonomous domains. That objective has not been achieved, and there can be no assurance that it will be. Continued…< Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://www.vwav.inc/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the autonomous, AI, defense industries of note include:<

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced major advancements in its turbojet technology. Highlighting these achievements are the recent successful flight tests of the TDI-J85 (J85) engine across multiple configurations, including Lugged Launch, Palletized, and Surface-to-Surface applications.

“Our successful flight tests across diverse deployment methods prove the versatility and reliability of the TDI-J85 engine,” said Joseph Kovasity, Senior Vice President of Kratos TDI. “By pairing this operational success with a fully functional, high-rate manufacturing capability, we are transforming how the industry approaches affordable propulsion. Kratos’ recent 3,000-engine component order for 2027 production and our path to 10,000+ engines annually by 2029 demonstrate our commitment to delivering mass and capability to the warfighter at an unprecedented scale.”

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and service, announced the successful completion of the installation and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification of its advanced Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS), incorporating Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM), on a Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft.

The certification marks an important milestone in Ondas' expansion into the global airborne defense and aircraft protection market, adding another high-value VVIP aircraft platform to the growing range of aircraft protected by the Company's advanced missile protection technologies. The achievement demonstrates Ondas' capabilities in delivering complex, fully integrated protection systems that meet stringent international aviation certification requirements.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and NIOA Australia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to expand Australian industry participation supporting AV’s one-way attack systems.

Signed during LAND FORCES 2026, the agreement establishes a framework for AV and NIOA to identify and facilitate a path forward for the localization, co-production and sustainment of AV’s one-way attack systems in Australia.

Under the MOU, the companies will explore opportunities to combine AV’s autonomous systems with NIOA’s sovereign weapons and munitions expertise. Potential areas of cooperation include local manufacturing and integration, in-country support and sustainment, and the development of Australian variants incorporating NIOA-developed payloads, warheads and mission effects where technically, commercially and legally feasible.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, recently announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms. A complimentary copy of this research report is available here.

As enterprises move beyond experimenting with agentic testing, the challenge is turning its potential into something that works in production: across real applications, deployment environments and release cycles, with the security, governance and reliability enterprises require.

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