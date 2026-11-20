Anthropic’s IPO beat expectations, but Dan Niles warns of valuation risks, slowing AI revenue growth and price competition.

Niles welcomed Anthropic’s 17% IPO gain but doubted whether the stock can stay above $83.

Niles sees Anthropic as a long-term AI survivor but warns of slowing growth and rising price competition.

Niles said OpenAI and Anthropic’s combined quarterly revenue growth slowed to 50% in Q3 from 75% in Q2.

Anthropic’s (ANT) blockbuster market debut impressed on paper, but Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management says the harder test lies ahead. The portfolio manager argues Anthropic is more likely than OpenAI to survive the commoditization of agentic AI, even as price competition squeezes margins and the stock faces a 30-day green shoe test.

Anthropic stock slumped 5% in Friday’s premarket after a 17% rally during its Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

Anthropic IPO Raises More Than Expected

In his latest X post, Niles said Anthropic’s IPO did what it needed to do. The company upsized both the share count and the price, raising more than it first planned, and the stock closed 17% higher at the end of day one. That clears the 10% to 15% bar Niles uses to call an offering of this size a success.

However, Niles said shares opened 34% higher, touched +39% within minutes, then bled into the close. Niles says a healthy debut closes above its open. This one didn’t, which suggests buyers shut out of the allocation were hungrier than holders finally able to cash in.

“The real test of whether this was a successful IPO will come over the next 30 days during the green shoe window. Does the stock stays above its $83 IPO price in a tough tape for AI related stocks? I am not so sure.”

Niles Sees Anthropic As A Long-Term Survivor Than OpenAI

Niles’ long-term case for Anthropic has support. He said Anthropic courted paying enterprises from day one while OpenAI chased consumers used to free services. “There is scarcity value in Anthropic being the first pureplay LLM that investors have and it is likely to be fast tracked into the indices,” said Niles.

Listing the negatives, Niles said, combined revenue growth for OpenAI and Anthropic slowed from roughly 75% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 to about 50% in Q3. OpenAI’s price cuts lifted its growth from about 17% to 50% but dragged Anthropic’s from 144% to 47%. Anthropic’s adjusted operating margin slipped from 19% to 15%, while OpenAI’s losses widened from about $10.1 billion to $10.9 billion.

“Price competition is increasing, rev growth is slowing and operating margins are dropping for the two leading LLMs while capital commitments are massive. But the opportunity is massive as well and Agentic AI is in its nascency.’

“If I had to pick one LLM that survives the commoditization of this layer, Anthropic would be it. But it is not a favorite of mine for AI overall in the near-term.”

ANT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’. The stock recorded a 748% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours.

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