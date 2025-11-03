The company now expects full-year Briumvi U.S. net revenue to be approximately $585 million, up from its previous guidance of $570 million to $575 million.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) on Monday raised the full-year revenue guidance for its multiple sclerosis drug, Briumvi, to reflect strong market demand.

The company now expects full-year Briumvi U.S. net revenue to be approximately $585 million, up from its previous guidance of $570 million to $575 million. The company also subsequently raised its full-year overall revenue guidance to $600 million, up from its previous forecast of $585 million.

TG’s Blockbuster Drug

Briumvi is a prescription medication used to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the myelin sheath, the protective covering of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. This damage disrupts nerve signals, leading to a wide range of neurological symptoms, including numbness, vision problems, and difficulties with balance, coordination, and walking.

“As we move through the fourth quarter, we remain focused on expanding patient awareness, advancing enrollment into our ongoing clinical trials, and driving growth and long-term value for our shareholders,” CEO Michael S. Weiss said on Monday.

The company is currently undertaking two late-stage programs of Briumvi, evaluating subcutaneous and intravenous formulations of the drug.

In the third quarter, the company reported total revenue of $161.7 million, of which Briumvi U.S. revenue accounted for about 95%. This also beat an analyst estimate of $152.17 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Net income for the quarter came at $390.9 million, compared to $3.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities of $178.3 million, which it expects to be sufficient to fund its business, when coupled with Briumvi revenues.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Shares of TGTX jumped 4% in the premarket session at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TGTX stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed within ‘high’ levels.

TGTX stock is up 16% this year and approximately 43% over the past 12 months.

