Honda Motor Co. reported a 15% decline in vehicle sales for November, hurt by a sharp decline in truck sales for the month. The Japanese carmaker reported sales of 102,824 vehicles in November, with truck sales falling sharply to 72,245 units, down 18.8%.

However, on a year-to-date basis, sales rose nearly 2%, despite the challenges around lingering semiconductor shortages.

Monthly Sales

Honda’s monthly total car sales fell around 7% to 27,996 units from more than 30,000 units in November 2024. However, its Acura brand delivered a 9% increase in car sales to 2,583 units. Barring the Passport SUV, every car model under the Honda brand declined in November, with the well-known Accord and Civic sedan sales dropping 9.1% and 5.5%, respectively.

The Passport set a November record with 4,363 units sold, helping Honda achieve its 10th straight month of over 60,000 light-truck sales. The CR-V remained the top seller at 29,421 units, though sales declined 14.1%.

Honda sold 28,258 electrified vehicles in November, which constituted 30.9% of its total sales. This helped push the year-to-date sales to a record 385,453 units. Acura recorded a 1.4% decline in November total sales at 11,242 units, while its year-to-date sales grew 1.9% to 121,590 units.

The Integra and new ADX achieved record combined sales of 4,781 units, while Acura SUVs rose 6.5% year-to-date, driven by strong MDX and RDX demand.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

NYSE-listed shares of Honda traded 1.3% lower on Tuesday, though retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory for the past 24 hours.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained a marginal 2.8%.

