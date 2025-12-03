Dan Ives said Apple’s new AI hire marks a pivotal moment in its AI push, even as some traders warn the crowded rotation into the stock could unwind fast.

Dan Ives said Apple’s new AI hire marks a key moment in the company’s accelerating AI strategy.

He pointed to a potential Google Gemini deal as the next major step in Apple’s roadmap.

Traders separately warned that the crowded rotation into Apple could unwind quickly.

Apple’s AI overhaul drew fresh attention after Wedbush’s Dan Ives highlighted the company’s latest leadership move as a key moment in its push to accelerate its artificial intelligence strategy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock rose nearly 1% at the time of writing.

Apple’s AI Clock

Ives said in a post on X that said Apple’s new AI hire represented “the right hire at the right time,” adding that the “clock [is] ticking on Apple’s AI strategy heading into next year.” He also pointed to a potential Google Gemini agreement as the “next step” in Apple’s AI roadmap. His comments come as the company makes one of its biggest shifts in AI leadership in years.

Leadership Overhaul

Apple is entering a new phase in its artificial intelligence efforts as longtime machine-learning chief John Giannandrea prepares to step down after an eight-year run. The company has named Microsoft’s Amar Subramanya as his successor, placing him under software engineering chief Craig Federighi and giving him oversight of foundation models, machine-learning research, and AI safety and evaluation.

Apple said the change marks “an exciting new chapter” as it strengthens its AI efforts across hardware and software.

A Potential Tie-Up With Google’s Gemini Model

Apple is reportedly close to securing a $1 billion agreement with Google’s Gemini model to power the upgraded version of Siri. The arrangement would provide access to a 1.2 trillion-parameter system, which is significantly larger than Apple’s current foundation models. Gemini will supposedly handle key summarization and planning functions, Bloomberg noted in early November.

The system would run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers to keep user data isolated. Apple tested several external models, including ChatGPT and Claude, before narrowing its focus to Gemini, the report said.

Apple’s Long-Term Plan

Despite leaning on Google in the near term, Apple continues developing its own trillion-parameter cloud-based model that the company reportedly hopes to deploy for consumer applications as early as next year. Apple said its in-house system can eventually compete with Gemini, though matching Google’s rapid progress may be challenging.

In China, where Google services are banned, Apple is preparing a localized AI pipeline built on its own models, Alibaba content filters, and possible collaborations with Baidu.

Stocktwits Traders Warn Of A Risky Rotation Bubble

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both Apple and Google was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

One user cautioned that piling into Apple for its high free cash flow and low capital spending was turning into the very “tech bubble, AI bubble” investors claimed to avoid. They warned that when everyone rotates at once it becomes a meme trade, and the move back into other megacaps could be “violent.”

Another user said investors who shifted into Apple for perceived safety would eventually rotate back to other megacaps, warning that such a move could send Apple down about 10% in a week.

While Apple’s stock has risen 15% so far in 2025, Google’s stock has jumped 66% over the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<