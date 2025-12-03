The company said that Bun, founded by former Stripe engineer Jarred Sumner in 2021, will remain open source.

AI company Anthropic said on Tuesday that it is acquiring software maker Bun to accelerate coding agent Claude Code, marking its first acquisition.

“Bun will be instrumental in helping us build the infrastructure for the next generation of software. Together, we will continue to make Claude the platform of choice for coders and anyone who relies on AI for important work,” Anthropic said in a statement. The company, however, did not divulge the terms of the deal.

Claude Code Hits Milestone

Claude Code is an AI-powered coding tool aimed at changing how teams build software. Last month, it reached $1 billion in run-rate revenue after six months of becoming available to the public, Anthropic said. Bun’s primary product, meanwhile, is a fast, incrementally adoptable all-in-one JavaScript, TypeScript and JSX toolkit aimed at helping developers build and test applications. Bun was founded by former Stripe engineer Jarred Sumner in 2021.

As per Anthropic, the acquisition of Bun will mean faster performance, improved stability and new capabilities for Claude Code users. Anthropic has been working with Bun over the past few months already.

“Claude Code reached $1 billion in run-rate revenue in only 6 months, and bringing the Bun team into Anthropic means we can build the infrastructure to compound that momentum and keep pace with the exponential growth in AI adoption." Anthropic Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger said. Bun gets more than 7 million monthly downloads, the company noted, highlighting the growing demand for its toolkit as an essential tool for developers.

Opportunities Ahead

Anthropic said on Tuesday that the company will continue to pursue opportunities that bolster technical excellence as it gears forward in the enterprise AI sector. The company added that Bun will remain open source.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Anthropic is within the ‘bearish’ territory, coupled with ‘extremely low’ message volume.

