Bo Hines, the newly appointed CEO of Tether U.S., previously led the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets under the Trump administration.

Tether unveiled a new U.S.-focused stablecoin, USAT, on Friday and named former White House advisor Bo Hines as its CEO.

Hines, who previously led the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, has been named CEO of Tether U.S. He joined Tether as an advisor in August following a brief tenure at the White House under the Trump administration.

The company said its new stablecoin, USAT, would be regulated under the U.S. GENIUS Act. While Tether’s flagship USD Tether (USDT) serves global markets, USAT is specifically designed for businesses and institutions operating within a U.S. regulatory framework.

