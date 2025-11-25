The 10-year agreement, valued at a life cycle of $931 million, tasks HPE with modernizing DISA’s data centers.

HPE will deploy its Private Cloud Enterprise solution using GreenLake, establishing a secure cloud environment.

The contract update comes as President Donald Trump launched the Genesis Mission.

The project will unify DISA’s J9 Hosting and Compute into a single, coherent IT framework.

HPE (HPE) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a major contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), a key combat support agency of the Department of War.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 10-year agreement, valued at a life cycle of $931 million, tasks HPE with implementing a distributed hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure aimed at modernizing DISA’s data centers.

Next-Generation Cloud For Defense

HPE will deploy its Private Cloud Enterprise solution using GreenLake, establishing a secure, NIST-compliant cloud environment with on-premises and air-gapped management to protect sensitive defense workloads.

The contract update comes as President Donald Trump launched the Genesis Mission, tasking the Department of Energy (DOE) to integrate “world-class supercomputers and datasets into a unified, closed-loop AI platform.”

The mission will look to partner with private companies to boost supercomputing resources at labs. HPE stock traded 0.1% higher after the morning bell on Monday.

Enhanced Efficiency

GreenLake will allow DISA to manage both public and private cloud resources through a single, unified platform. The hybrid architecture ensures security, enabling DISA to streamline communications, accelerate application deployment, and utilize AI and analytics for operational insights.

The project will unify DISA’s J9 Hosting and Compute into a single, coherent IT framework, reducing complexity and management costs.

“With this secure hybrid, multi-cloud platform, DISA can deliver innovative, future-ready managed services to the agencies it supports that are operating across the globe.” -Fidelma Russo, Executive Vice President And General Manager of Hybrid Cloud And CTO, HPE.

HPE stock has lost over 4% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<