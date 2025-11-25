The economist noted in a post on X that the decline in consumers’ expectations of the future condition was due to a “mix of lingering price worries and growing employment income insecurity.”

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, on Tuesday listed out three disappointing aspects of the latest Consumer Confidence report.

The Conference Board survey for November showed consumer confidence at 88.7, below a Dow Jones estimate of 93.2, as cited by MarketWatch. This was the lowest reading since April, according to the report. El-Erian also noted that the current conditions component of the index has fallen to its lowest level since 2021.

Mohamed El-Erian's post on X | @elerianm/X

“All five components of the overall index flagged or remained weak. The Present Situation Index dipped as consumers were less sanguine about current business and labor market conditions,” said Dana M Peterson, Chief Economist, The Conference Board.

